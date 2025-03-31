Unilever Food Solutions officially launches Future Menus 2025 report

Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) officially launched its Future Menus 2025 Vol. 3 trend report at a recent culinary event hosted at Makers Landing in Cape Town.

Chef Pinky talkin to guests about the Culinary Roots Trend. Image supplied

Attended by chefs and other foodservice professionals, the event spotlighted four global culinary trends that can help South African kitchens stay ahead of the curve.

Now in its third edition, Future Menus is UFS’s global initiative to deliver actionable, insight-driven inspiration that responds to the shifting needs of diners, operators, and the industry at large.

This year’s report highlights these four trends: Street Food Couture, Borderless Cuisine, Culinary Roots, and Diner Designed.

“These aren’t just trends – they’re tools,” said Chef Mary Worthington, culinary chef experience advisor for UFS.

“Street Food Couture, for example, gives chefs a playful, relevant way to stay connected to culture and cost-conscious diners, while still offering something elevated.”

Throughout the day, guests explored live tastings, trend stations, and chef-led presentations that brought the Future Menus trends to life. Dishes ranged from deep-fried cauliflower tacos and short-rib pap bowls to a locally inspired “braai in a pie”.

Borderless Cuisine, presented by chefs Tebogo Ramatsui and Absa Tsokotsoane, highlighted how food migrates across borders and gains new meaning along the way.

“When people travel, their food travels with them,” said Chef Tebogo during the session. “This trend celebrates that evolution.”

The event also addressed the role of wellness and inclusivity in the kitchen.

“Mental health in our industry matters,” noted executive chef of Cape Point Vineyards, Chad Blows.

“Giving younger chefs space to tell their stories through food is one way to create safer, more supportive kitchens.”

The Future Menus 2025 launch successfully showcased what it means to cook with purpose in today’s ever-changing environment.

The full Future Menus 2025 report is available for download.