    Marketing & Media Branding

    RMB’s new brand campaign Ideas Love Company by Halo: Confident, charming, cerebral

    RMB's new brand campaign, Ideas Love Company, from creative agency Halo, showcases the creatively resilient spirit that the talent-brand RMB is known for, celebrating its people, client relationships and innovative, solution-centric RMB culture.
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    RMB new brand campaign, Ideas Love Company, by creative agency Halo, showcases the creatively resilient spirit that the talent-brand RMB is known for(Image supplied)
    RMB new brand campaign, Ideas Love Company, by creative agency Halo, showcases the creatively resilient spirit that the talent-brand RMB is known for(Image supplied)

    Alison Badenhorst, chief marketing officer explains that they wanted a creative idea that is authentic to who they are.

    “As unconventional thinkers, producing distinctive work that stands out and resonates is key,”

    She calls the refreshed campaign “confident yet charming and cerebral yet accessible”.

    “It talks directly to the robust diversity of our deep talent pool, and the curious and optimistic appetite of our people to empower possibility.”

    The campaign underpins RMB’s philosophy that ideas and solutions are best executed with their clients in trusted partnerships.

    “While RMB’s talented people are the heart of the business offering, our clients are our vital pulse. “

    Badenhorst adds, “The campaign’s lightheartedness appeals to an ‘intelligent smile’, encouraging viewers to pause and think through the layered messaging.”

    Nurturing creative talent across the arts

    RMB prides itself on investing in and nurturing creative talent across the arts, through platforms such as RMB Latitudes Art Fair and RMB Starlight Classics.

    This campaign expressly embraces art, featuring curated sketches instead of settling for the category convention of stock imagery.

    Creative agency Halo was brought in as a strategic partner, chosen for their deep brand expertise and ability to craft a creative solution that amplifies RMB’s optimistic spirit and sets the brand apart in the financial space.

    Dean Oelschig, managing partner of Halo says RMB has always done things differently.

    “They have a long history of supporting the arts and investing deeply in creativity.

    “This campaign is an opportunity to bring that legacy into the work itself, not just celebrate it from the sidelines.”

    (Image supplied)
    (Image supplied)

    Artist Koos Groenewald

    Halo employed the talent of artist Koos Groenewald, whose illustrative style makes thinking visible, turning ideas into something tangible – bold, expressive, and human, reflecting how RMB sees the world.

    Through various mediums and messaging, it conveys the passion, magic, and essence of RMB and the people who make them who they are.

    “As the campaign rolls out, the many creative thought-starters will unpack the layers of complexity and play on words that speak volumes about how RMB values both its people and its clients,” says Oelschig.

    Badenhorst says that this campaign aims to drive long-term brand equity and sustained business growth.

    “Our people bring a strong diversity of viewpoints and skillsets to the table.

    “When unconventional thinkers have ideas, the right environment and the tenacity to bring those possibilities to life, success and positivity can be shared.”

    Read more: brand equity, arts, branding, RMB, brand campaign, Dean Oelschig, Halo, Alison Badenhorst
