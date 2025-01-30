Marketing & Media Online Media
    Codehesion wins 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company

    Codehesion has won the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.
    2 Apr 2025
    Codehesion is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

    The 2025 Award for Best Software Development Company is awarded based on a company’s reputation for innovation and excellent customer satisfaction.
    The winning company must offer a diverse range of world-class software development services and a track record of delivering excellent results to its clients.

    Based on these criteria, Codehesion was the clear and deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award.

    What Codehesion offers

    Codehesion takes a client-centric approach to the software development process, which has resulted in it delivering world-class custom software systems, and incredible apps for both Android and iOS.

    This approach includes a free consultation with each prospective client, where Codehesion assesses the client’s development needs and the scope of the work required to meet their goals.

    This process covers every factor, from predicted timelines to expected costs.

    Companies can then make an informed decision about how they would like to proceed.

    Depending on the client’s preference, Codehesion can offer the following levels of service:

    • Codehesion runs the entire app/software development project.
    • Codehesion controls specific development tasks within a larger project.
    • Codehesion augments the client’s existing development team.

    Success through a reputation for efficiency

    Thanks to its streamlined approach to software development, as well as its commitment to only hiring the top professionals, Codehesion has built a reputation for delivering better apps in a shorter timeframe than its competitors.

    This is evident when looking at the impressive list of companies which are Codehesion clients. These include Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, Oppenheimer Generations, Peermont Global, Midstream Estate, and many more.

    Based on its stellar performance and reputation, Codehesion is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
