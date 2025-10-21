South Africa
    Accor to launch Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living in Abuja

    Accor has announced a strategic agreement with John Williams Hotels & Resorts and Boulevard Hotel Group to open Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living in Abuja, Nigeria, in Q1 2026. The development will feature 138 hotel rooms and 36 serviced apartments, blending short-term hotel stays with long-stay accommodation for multinationals, expatriates, and business travellers.
    21 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "This signing reinforces our commitment to Nigeria and the broader African market and brings the Mövenpick Living concept to the country for the very first time, offering a new level of flexibility and comfort to long-stay guests," says Maya Ziade, chief development officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

    The property will feature:

    • Four dining venues
    • A 665-square metre grand ballroom
    • Flexible meeting and conference spaces
    • Spa, fitness centre, and outdoor pool

    Located in Abuja’s Central Business District, it has direct access to the Three Arms Zone and is 30 minutes from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, positioning it as a hub for business travel, MICE events, and diplomatic engagements.

    "This partnership brings our vision to life," says Chief William Agbo, CEO/founder of John Williams Hotels & Resorts. "Introducing internationally recognised hospitality standards into the heart of Nigeria's capital while fostering opportunities for local talent."

    "Boulevard Hotel Group is proud to bring operational excellence as we manage this flagship development, setting new standards both in Abuja and across emerging markets throughout West Africa," adds Ekene Nnabuihe, Group CEO, Boulevard Hotel Group.

    Market opportunity

    Demand for premium and extended-stay accommodation in Abuja is rising. The partnership combines Accor’s global brand strength, John Williams Hotels & Resorts’ local development expertise, and Boulevard Hotel Group’s operational excellence.

    The project also supports responsible tourism, local employment, and inclusive supply chains to strengthen Nigeria’s hospitality ecosystem.

    Accor in Africa

    Accor currently operates four properties in Nigeria under ibis, Novotel, and Mövenpick brands. Across Africa, the group has more than 167 properties (+32,000 keys) and continues expanding in gateway cities and emerging destinations.

    Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is present in more than 40 countries, with over 130 hotels in operation and 90+ addresses in the pipeline.

