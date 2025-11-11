Solenco Life unveils premium tech for the modern home entertainer

Solenco has extended its lifestyle technology range beyond air and cleaning products into premium products that celebrate the art of everyday living.

SolencoLife Sphere Ice Maker. Image supplied

Solenco director Trevor Brewer says that their newly launched sub-brand, Solenco Life, caters for this shift towards quality-driven purchasing and design-led functionality with three signature innovations: the Precision Bottle Wine Cooler, the Precision Wine Cooler and Decanter, and the Sphere Ice Maker.

Each of these embodies Solenco’s hallmark blend of award-winning energy efficiency and aesthetic design, but with a focus on creating atmosphere as much as convenience.

“Our customers are curating their lives with as much thought as they curate their homes and wardrobes,” explains Brewer.

“They want functionality that’s luxurious, looks beautiful, and feels intentional. It’s not just about what’s in the glass anymore. It’s about how it’s served. It’s about the ritual and the details.”

The Precision Wine Cooler and Decanter preserves a wine’s optimal temperature while aerating it for fuller flavour, and the Precision Bottle Wine Cooler can accommodate wine and champagne bottles up to 96mm in diameter.

The Sphere Ice Maker, meanwhile, produces crystal-clear 50mm ice spheres that melt slowly to preserve flavour, a touch once reserved for high-end cocktail bars. Each product has an inherent understated elegance that complements contemporary South African living.

This move into premium lifestyle technology is grounded in research and real-world insights. Purchases of wine priced above R200 more than doubled (105%) between 2020 and 2024.

A 2020 study shows that South Africans of all ages drink wine, and whisky has become the nation’s most popular spirit. In addition, South Africa’s small kitchen appliance market is booming, with its value projected to reach nearly $460m by 2030, and retailers reporting a surge in demand for compact, inverter-compatible products that pair style with energy-conscious engineering.

But, says Brewer, Solenco Life isn’t about gadgets, it’s about technology that creates immersive experiences: “We’ve spent two decades hand-picking technologies that improve people’s quality of life. Now, we’re helping to add this same sense of refinement into how people unwind, entertain, and celebrate. It’s about making every drink, and every moment, more rewarding.”