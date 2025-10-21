Launching 2026: Media City Academy blends classroom and industry learning for creatives

Media City Academy (MCA), a new tertiary institution for the creative industries, is set to open inside the fully operational Media City Studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, in February 2026.

Supplied image: Students fully immersed at Media City Academy's open day

Touted as South Africa’s first creative academy located within a live production studio complex, MCA aims to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world practice by combining accredited academic learning with direct industry exposure.

Future creatives, storytellers, and digital media pioneers will gain hands-on experience on actual film and TV productions, leaving not only with qualifications but also with professional portfolios and industry credits.

Five years in the making, the academy was founded by creative professionals in response to the reality of graduates leaving traditional institutions enthusiastic but underprepared for the demands of real production environments.

The model aligns with the National Development Plan (NDP 2030) and the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP), which call for stronger industry linkages and practical pathways for youth. MCA’s curriculum was co-developed with production partners, piloted in live environments, and accredited by SAQA and MICT Seta.

Immersive learning

“Our campus being set within an operational studio complex guarantees practical, work-integrated learning,” says Zenobia Simelane, MCA head of School. “Students are immersed in the industry from day one, developing both technical and soft skills that traditional classrooms struggle to replicate.”

With a curriculum weighted at 70% practical training and 30% theory, students work alongside industry professionals, gaining real credits on leading South African productions. This equips them with the confidence, competence and adaptability required for a fast-changing creative economy.

Simelane continues, “Through the academy’s partnerships with several production houses - such as Black Brain Pictures, Seriti Films and Amafu Productions - our students will have the opportunity to work on the set of world-class productions.

“Students will graduate with more than just a certificate; they will leave with a portfolio of work, professional references and the ability to anticipate and solve real production challenges.”

Courses

From February 2026, Media City Academy will welcome its first cohort across three flagship programmes: a Film and Television qualification for Grade 12 graduates; a Film and Television foundational programme for Grade 11 learners; and an online course designed for working professionals. Each includes an entrepreneurship module.

MCA’s mission goes beyond employability. By developing locally and globally competitive talent, the academy aims to contribute to South Africa’s growing creative economy and position Johannesburg as a global hub for African storytelling.

Applications for the February 2026 intake are now open.

For more details on Media City Academy, visit https://www.mediacityacademy.co.za/