    Nepal bans 26 social media sites

    Nepal has blocked Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and 23 other major platforms, including X, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Signal, after accusing them of failing to comply with new laws requiring registration.
    8 Sep 2025
    8 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The ban, imposed from midnight on Thursday, follows a court order giving companies seven days to register; only five firms, including TikTok, met the deadline.

    The move by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government has drawn sharp criticism from human rights and press freedom groups, who warn it threatens free speech and business activity. The near-total shutdown has disrupted Nepal’s tourism sector and local businesses, which rely on social media for promotion and communication.

    “Nepal’s sweeping ban on social media sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom,” said CPJ regional director Beh Lih Yi. “Blocking online news platforms vital to journalists will undermine reporting and the public’s right to information. The government must immediately rescind this order and restore access to social media platforms, which are essential tools for exercising press freedom.”

