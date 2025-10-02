PrismYoungVoices | DNA Brand Architects' Philani Mokoena on raising the standard

From theatre to digital strategy, Philani Mokoena has built a career on versatility and vision. Now a senior associate architect – Digital at DNA Brand Architects in Johannesburg, he has channelled his background in production design, performance, and cultural policy into a communications career defined by curiosity and critical thinking.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Philani Mokoena wants to bring human insight to the judging process. Source: Supplied.

I’m committed to using this platform to learn, contribute meaningfully, and champion work that drives real impact while raising the standard for creative excellence in South Africa.

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

I triple-majored in Production Design, Musical Theatre, and Cultural Policy, an unconventional mix, but one that made perfect sense for someone who always knew they wanted to be a multifaceted creative labourer. When the world shifted during Covid, I naturally gravitated towards digital marketing. It was clear the industry was evolving rapidly, and I had the foresight to pivot, bringing with me the creative and critical thinking skills I had developed through my studies at Wits University.

Communications offered the kind of dynamism I was looking for, constantly changing, full of possibility, and deeply rooted in culture. I was hungry to be part of that. What still excites me is that no two days feel the same. The challenges my clients bring keep me on my toes and that’s exactly what fuels my creativity.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

My career in digital and brand communications kicked off in 2021 at VML (then Wunderman Thompson), where I started out as a Community Manager on Vodacom. I quickly found my footing and moved through the ranks, taking on new challenges across accounts like Standard Bank, Perino Tomatoes, Beko, and Spotify Africa.

During my time at VML, I was honoured to be named “Human of the Year,” a recognition that spoke to both the quality of my work and the relationships I built within the team. That period laid a strong foundation for the kind of creative and strategic thinking I bring into every space I work in.

Eventually, I made the shift client-side and joined hippo.co.za, where I gained valuable experience navigating the business from the inside—learning how to drive digital performance while balancing internal processes, stakeholder expectations, and long-term brand vision.

But agency life has always felt like home, and I found my way back, this time at DNA Brand Architects as a senior associate architect – Digital. In my current role, I’ve led work across Africa Rising Leadership, Barloworld, and Valterra Platinum, helping shape brand narratives that are grounded, relevant, and built for impact.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

I hope to bring both my knowledge and human insight to the table, while also identifying where my transferable skills can add meaningful value to the team as a whole.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

What makes an award-winning campaign is a clear through-line from the core idea to the objectives, right through to the craft of execution. The best ideas are often simple, but clever, rooted in insight and delivered with intention. While results and bottom-line impact matter, the strength of a campaign lies in how well it’s supported by both critical and creative thinking.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I hope to deepen my industry acumen and refine the language used to assess creative excellence. I’m looking to sharpen my thinking, so I can continue contributing meaningfully to the industry, armed with the skills, insight, and critical eye needed to create work that’s not only impactful and life-enhancing, but also award-winning.

The judging process is now officially underway, with this year’s Prism's Awards set to take place on 18 October 2025.