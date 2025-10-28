SA algae-fuel startup wins world’s largest green business competition

South African clean energy startup SeaH4 has won the 2025 ClimateLaunchpad Global Grand Final, the world’s largest green business idea competition, for its algae-based fossil fuel replacement.

The Cape Town-based company beat competitors from 40 countries and more than 2,700 entries to claim the top prize of €10,000 (approximately R200,000) at the event held in Vienna.

SeaH4’s innovation uses algae to produce a carbon-neutral fuel that can power ships and aircraft, offering an alternative to fossil fuels while reducing global emissions in hard-to-decarbonise sectors.

The jury commended the team for developing a scalable, sustainable fuel solution that could have both local and global impact.

The ClimateLaunchpad competition, supported by Bank of America, Irish Aid, and Climate-Kic, helps early-stage innovators turn environmental ideas into viable green businesses.

This year’s top three winners were:

SeaH4 (South Africa) – algae-based fuel

Chaja (Tanzania) – affordable electric motorcycles

OneFly (Colombia) – converting organic waste into insect protein

The result places South Africa among the top global cleantech innovators, highlighting the country’s potential in renewable energy and climate-focused technologies.

Since 2014, ClimateLaunchpad has supported over 5,000 startups across 97 countries, helping alumni attract more than €500 million in investment.

SeaH4’s success is expected to create local opportunities in green energy development, skills transfer, and job creation, while strengthening South Africa’s position in the international sustainability space.

The next ClimateLaunchpad Global Grand Final will take place in Singapore in 2026.