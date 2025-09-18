South Africa
    Peninsula launches operations in South Africa's Algoa Bay

    Independent marine energy supplier Peninsula has launched its physical supply operations in Algoa Bay, South Africa. It will work in collaboration with Linsen Nambi, a South African logistics service provider and bunker barge operator.
    18 Sep 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Aron Razif on Pexels

    Port Elizabeth and the Coega Port are located within Algoa Bay on South Africa's southeastern coast; strategically positioned along major international shipping routes, making it an ideal bunker hub.

    From October, Peninsula is set to deliver bunkering services for HSFO and VLSFO from a port that sits on one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

    John A Bassadone, CEO at Peninsula, said: “Our expansion into Algoa Bay is testament to our commitment to providing consistent product availability and optionality to our global customer network.

    “Linsen Nambi’s local expertise has been invaluable as we prepare to launch the operations, and we look forward to continued collaboration that paves the way for increased activity in South Africa.”

    The launch of Peninsula’s operations follows collaboration with a variety of local stakeholders to reestablish the region’s bunkering activities, in line with the new regulation protocols, providing more options to ship operators working in the region.

    Durand Naidoo, CEO at Linsen Nambi, said: “Peninsula’s entry into this market is a strong vote of confidence in the South African bunker industry and highlights its long-term potential.

    “The growth of Algoa Bay as a bunkering destination benefits the region and strengthens South Africa’s role in global shipping.”

