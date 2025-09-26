Visa and Absa celebrate She’s Next South Africa 2025 winners

Visa, in partnership with Absa, is proud to announce the winners of the second annual She’s Next South Africa competition, a flagship initiative designed to empower women-owned small businesses with access to funding, training, and mentorship. This year’s finalists represented diverse businesses, including farming to furniture, recycling, manufacturing, and clothing.

With her Avo processing factory on wheels, this year’s overall winner is Christine Masaiti from Grandstage Trading, who has been awarded the grand prize of a R450,000 monetary grant. Zimkhita Duze from Uuka Bricks secured second place, earning R270,000, while third place and R150,000 went to the founder of Stitches Uniforms, Tebogo Molotsi. The coveted Impact Award, recognising a business that delivers exceptional social or environmental change, gave Zimkhita and her Uuka Bricks a further R100,000.

Never imagining that she was going to win, when her name was called Christine, said: “I’m beyond thrilled. I’d like give thanks to Visa and Absa. This is something that I truly believe will really transform my life, and the community that I serve. Thank you so much to everyone.”

She’s Next South Africa is part of Visa’s global initiative to foster an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial landscape. The 2025 winners were announced at a spectacular showcase in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 23 September, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to celebrate innovation and resilience among South Africa’s women-owned SMEs.

Speaking at the event, country head for Visa South Africa Lineshree Moodley, said: “We are here today not just as a celebration of the incredible finalists, but to honour the resilience and commitment we see women-owned businesses drive. This year we’ve been overwhelmed by the growth of She’s Next with over 1,000 applications at such a high calibre. We are seeing women not just participating in innovation but driving the charge for innovation. It’s not just about developing one business; it’s creating legacies that live on beyond the business.”

Alongside the cash grants, a cohort of 30 women-led businesses will gain access to an exclusive mentorship and business training programme, developed in partnership with Absa. This programme provides practical skills and guidance to help women entrepreneurs navigate South Africa’s tough business environment, strengthen operations, and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Entrepreneurship remains a cornerstone of inclusive growth and social progress. At Absa, we recognise the powerful role women-owned businesses play in creating jobs, driving innovation, and strengthening communities. Through our partnership with Visa on She’s Next, we are not only providing financial support but also addressing the systemic barriers that hold women entrepreneurs back. By enabling them to scale sustainably, we contribute to building a more resilient and inclusive South African economy,” said Mpho Nhlabathi, head of Strategy and Shared Value, Corporate Citizenship, Absa Group Limited.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Jane Sithole delivered a keynote address where she said: “Tonight, we’re here to celebrate remarkable women transforming the face of South Africa. Women are no longer knocking on the door of opportunity; they’re building the door themselves. People just need an opportunity to explore and show you what they can do. The number of applications to She’s Next proves that women are eager to take their rightful place in the national economy.”

This programme forms part of a broader vision shared by Visa and Absa to unlock inclusive growth by breaking down systemic barriers faced by women in business. Research from Absa’s 2025 Small Business Growth Index revealed that more than half of SMEs in South Africa risk closure within the next year without added support. With sub-Saharan Africa having the highest rate of female entrepreneurship in the world, targeted initiatives such as She’s Next are critical in ensuring that women-led SMEs are not just surviving but thriving.

By celebrating the 2025 winners and reflecting on the success of the 2024 cohort, She’s Next South Africa has firmly established itself as a platform that amplifies women’s voices, supports their businesses, and contributes to building a more inclusive economy.

About Grandstage Trading – winner of She’s Next SA 2025

Grandstage Trading’s Avo Ecopower Project is a mobile, solar-powered avocado processing solution that empowers smallholder farmers across Africa. Housed in a 40ft modular container, it enables on-site production of avocado oil, seed powder, and animal feed, reducing post-harvest losses and boosting farmer incomes. With a lease-to-own model and digital traceability, the project supports eight UN SDGs and is expanding across Southern Africa under AfCFTA.

About Uuka Bricks – second place and Impact Award winner of She’s Next SA 2025

Uuka Bricks is an eco-friendly brick manufacturer in Kimberley that transforms non-biodegradable waste into durable building materials like eco bricks and hollow cement blocks. Founded by Zimkhitha Duze, the company tackles plastic pollution and housing shortages through green manufacturing and a circular economy model. With strong market demand and community impact, Uuka Bricks is poised to become a leader in sustainable construction across South Africa.

About Stitches Uniforms – third place winner of She’s Next SA 2025

Stitches Uniforms is a Rustenburg-based uniform manufacturing and retail company founded in 2020 by Tebogo Molotsi. Operating across four locations, it offers affordable, high-quality school uniforms, protective gear, hospitality wear, and printing services. With a strong local presence, competitive pricing, and a team of 16, the business is well-positioned for growth.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. For more information, visit www.visa.co.za.

About Absa Group Limited

Absa Group Limited (‘Absa Group’) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa.



