    Nedbank Pitch & Polish announces top 8 contestants for 2025 competition

    The first round of the 2025 Nedbank Pitch & Polish competition has concluded, narrowing the field from 16 contestants to the top eight. Each finalist moves one step closer to the first prize worth R1m, while the remaining contestants exit with valuable business skills gained through mentorship and training provided by Raizcorp
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The finalists represent a broad range of businesses, from sanitation and safety innovations to fashion and digital platforms.

    Top eight contestants

    • Blessing Sithole – Bakers Creationz (KwaZulu-Natal): Confectionery business best known for reinventing the classic snowball cake, supplying major retailers such as Pick n Pay and Spar.

    • Prudence Mabaso – The Kitchen Wrap Company (Gauteng): Provides affordable, mess-free kitchen and furniture wrap solutions as an alternative to full renovations.

    • Cate Olifant – Akani Paints (Limpopo): Produces eco-friendly, water-based paints, while supporting skills development through internships for young chemical engineers.

    • Vanessa Snyman – Vez Technology (Mpumalanga): Developer of bioactive toilet paper designed to reduce blocked drains, eliminate odours and support water system health.

    • Orion Herman – LiquidGold Africa (KwaZulu-Natal): Pioneering waterless sanitation systems that convert human waste into compost, fertiliser and animal feed.

    • Nontsikelelo Mokoena – TamRex Holdings (Gauteng): Founder of Tolhema, a modest fashion brand blending cultural heritage with contemporary luxury design, using locally sourced fabrics.

    • Tshitso Mosolodi & Karl Carter – Snake Nation (Gauteng): Web3 platform enabling creators to distribute and monetise their work via blockchain, ensuring fair payment and access to global audiences.

    • Memphis Kaotsane – Moonshine Reflective Spray (North West): Developer of a reflective spray that makes livestock visible at night, reducing road accidents in rural areas.

    Competition structure

    The contest will continue over four rounds, after which two finalists will be selected. A wildcard entrant will then be introduced to compete in the final round, where the top three prizes will be awarded:

    • Winner: R1m

    • Runner-up: R100,000

    • Second runner-up: R50,000

    Let's do Biz