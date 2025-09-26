Subscribe & Follow
Financial excellence delivers tangible results for SMMEs
A unique and targeted approach:
What sets this programme apart is the focus in offering financial expertise to directly support black-owned, youth-led, and women-owned businesses. The results speak volume with 100% of beneficiaries were Black-owned enterprises, 32% were Youth-owned, and 63% were Women-owned. This inclusive approach ensured that the programme not only addressed Financial Excellence, but also contributed to broader socio-economic transformation. Additionally, three SAICA-associated Small and Medium Practices (SMPs) played a vital role in coaching and mentoring the SMMEs throughout the programme.
Practical support with measurable impact:
A standout feature of the programme was the Back-Office Accounting Support, taken up by 84% of participating SMMEs, most from the Eastern Limb. Of these, 63% received one year of free access to SAGE accounting software, a critical tool in modern financial management. The programme also delivered a series of targeted workshops, tailored to the specific needs of each region which included:
- Business Processes, Tax Compliance, Bookkeeping, Risk Management, and Governance in the Eastern Limb area
- Tax Compliance, Business-Personal Finance Boundaries, Growth Strategy, Business Margins, and Ethics in the Western Limb area.
Tangible business growth
The programme’s success is evident in the numbers:
- 10 of the SMMES (53%) of the SMMEs achieved an increase in turnover in their businesses.
- 7 of the SMMEs (37%) achieved an increase in net profit in their businesses.
- 20 new jobs were created by 6 SMMEs in the Eastern Limb region.
These outcomes reflect not just financial improvement, but sustainable business development and job creation.
Voices of success: Participants have shared glowing testimonials
- Lehlogonolo Rarau owner of GLADCON (PTY) LTD reported significant improvements in bookkeeping and financial systems, leading to better decision-making and confidence in financial planning.
- Masehlelele Gloria from MAGLORY'S TRADING highlighted enhanced financial management capabilities and a deeper understanding of sustainability and strategic financial planning.
A model for future development:
This Financial Excellence Programme is a blueprint for how corporate partnerships can drive real change in the SMME sector. By combining financial expertise, practical tools, and a commitment to transformation, SAICA ED have created a model that delivers measurable impact and long-term value.
The success stories and data-driven outcomes make a compelling case for scaling this initiative further. It shows how a focus on Financial Excellence, with even getting the basics of quality Back-Office support, can drive tangible business results and job creation.
