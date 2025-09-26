Unveiling The Cole: Cape Town’s future luxury gem by Kove Collection

Kove Collection has launched The Cole – opening December 2025.

Source: Supplied.

This new 5-star boutique hotel, along with a cocktail bar, rooftop restaurant, spa, and designer boutique, brings an exciting new element to Cape Town’s burgeoning hospitality scene.

Situated in the heart of Cape Town’s ocean-facing neighbourhood, Sea Point at 1 Church Road on the Atlantic Seaboard, The Cole redefines boutique-hotel living with a refined yet effortless style.

“Designed for both the international traveller and the local connoisseur of luxury, this vibrant social hub will blend modern luxury with the distinctive character that defines every Kove Collection property,” says Paul Kovensky, founder and managing director of Kove Collection.

The launch of The Cole brings an expansion to the respected Kove Collection portfolio, underpinned by five-star hotels - including The Marly and The Alphen - spas, restaurants, bars, and resort-wear boutique.

“This property will offer a sanctuary for the sun seeker - the traveller with a love for both ocean and city. We’ve created The Cole as a space to welcome this guest – somewhere where bold design meets effortless luxury, and where they can feel completely at ease while enjoying the very best in hospitality and location,” explains Kovensky.

Source: Supplied.

With 60 suites offering expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean and iconic mountain vistas, as well as indulgent wellness and restaurant experiences, The Cole brings the best of refined and high-end design into an experience that will inspire the senses.

"Just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, our guests will instantly immerse themselves in the serene and scenic Sea Point promenade, savouring the very reasons that the city was recently awarded the coveted "Best City in the World" by Time Out Media, and "Best City in the World for Food" by Condé Nast Traveler,” shares Kovensky.

Introducing Script, where stories are bound in spirit

Kove Collection’s quintessential lobby cocktail bar, Script, will focus on experiential mixology. Every drink will reference a ‘chapter’ in a guest’s story - a moment in time distilled and preserved through modern techniques. It is a place where guests don’t just drink, but rather participate in a curated reading of flavour, aroma, and mood.

Laidback luxury meets social dining with Figo

Situated on the 8th floor, Figo, The Cole’s rooftop restaurant, is perfect for a social yet laid-back dining experience, where fresh 100% semolina pasta, wood and charcoal-fired dishes and coastal fare set the tone. Rooted in seasonality, simplicity and quality ingredients, the menu offers warmth and authenticity, complemented by the expansive views that perfectly match the charm of its setting.

“Figo is a love letter to the coastal regions of the Mediterranean, translated through the natural beauty of Cape Town and particularly the Atlantic Seaboard,” says Kovensky. “The open kitchen, wood-fired oven, and fresh pasta station invites guests into the theatre of cooking, while panoramic views and the airy interior transport them to a Mediterranean state of mind.”

Source: Supplied.

Resort-wear boutique and unrivalled relaxation

Boutique Marly at The Cole, Kove Collection’s second boutique location along the Atlantic Seaboard, will showcase 24 boutique brands, listing designer resort wear, swimwear, and accessories to complete any occasion.

For those looking for a fusion of relaxation and rejuvenation, The Cole’s Urban Spa and wellness experience is complete with sauna, cold plunge pool, a couple’s treatment room and hot slab amenities.

Kove Collection: a curation of the best of Cape Town’s luxury hospitality

With 20, and counting, unique establishments that make up Kove Collection, its culinary experiences, live music, and enriching stays are rich with the pride of modern luxury, created with the vision to curate and host world-class experiences that live on in their guests’ memories.

The opening of The Cole marks a significant chapter in Kove Collection’s continued growth and commitment to shaping the future of luxury hospitality in South Africa.