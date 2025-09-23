South Africa
Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
    Absa Top 20 Pinotage finalists announced for 2025

    The Pinotage Association, in partnership with Absa, has announced the 2025 Absa Top 20 Pinotage Finalists. The selection reflects the distinctive qualities of South Africa’s homegrown grape and the craftsmanship of its winemakers.
    23 Sep 2025
    Source: Vinotecarium via
    Source: Vinotecarium via Pixabay

    This year, 120 entries were submitted from 68 producers across the country’s leading wine regions, including Stellenbosch, Simonsberg, Durbanville, Breedekloof, Paarl, Olifants River, Wellington, the Swartland, and the broader Coastal Region. The submissions highlighted Pinotage’s versatility across different terroirs while maintaining its unique South African identity.

    Judging panel and selection criteria

    The judging panel included Andries Blake, Heidi Kritzinger, Guy Webber, Dr Winnie Bowman, and Beyers Truter. The panel focused on wines that demonstrated quality, authenticity of origin, and the artistic expression of the winemaker.

    Beyers Truter, chairman of the Pinotage Association, said: "The Absa Top 20 Pinotage finalists embody everything this variety stands for, heritage, tenacity, and the ability to tell the story of South Africa through wine. Each of these wines highlights a unique facet of Pinotage, from vineyard to cellar, and together they showcase the diversity and strength of this cultivar."

    Dr Winnie Bowman, Cape Wine Master and convener of the panel, added: "For me, the Absa Top 20 is always a unique opportunity to experience a snapshot of different vintages and to see how Pinotage winemaking has evolved.

    "This year, being the centenary of Pinotage, was particularly thrilling—a true celebration of the Association’s work in promoting best practices and elevating Pinotage to the star it deserves to be. To taste through 120 entries of such consistently high quality was inspiring, with wines ranging from joyful and approachable to profoundly serious expressions.

    "It was also encouraging to note the very small number of faulty wines, and none were affected by TCA. International wine lovers are increasingly recognising the quality of South African Pinotage, and with more global wine writers showcasing these wines, its reputation continues to grow."

    Support from Absa

    Stonie Steenkamp, managing executive for commercial and premium at Absa Business Banking, said: "We congratulate and celebrate the exceptional talent of the Absa Top 20 Pinotage finalists who continue to set new standards in the industry.

    "As South Africa’s largest financier of agriculture, we remain committed to partnering with our clients, providing the solutions, networks and support they need to thrive and achieve excellence."

    The 2025 Absa Top 20 Pinotage finalists

    Absa Top 20 Pinotage finalists announced for 2025

    The winners of the 2025 Absa Top 10 Pinotage Awards will be announced at a celebratory event hosted at Meerendal Wine Estate on 9 October 2025, during the Pinotage 100 Centenary year.

    Let's do Biz