South Africa pushes for sustainable ocean economy at UN

South Africa has urged world leaders to put cooperation at the centre of building a sustainable ocean economy, warning that the future of trade, energy security and livelihoods depends on how nations manage the seas today. Speaking at the High-Level Ocean of the Future meeting at the United Nations in New York, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said South Africa is ready to work with G20 partners to drive an ocean economy that is “environmentally sustainable, socially just, inclusive, and a true driver of resilience”.

With South Africa holding the G20 Presidency in 2025, under the theme: ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’, George stressed that a just transition cannot be separated from the sustainable use of ocean resources.

“Ecological gains must be pursued alongside reducing inequality and exclusion. Fisheries, aquaculture and tourism must evolve equitably, supporting small-scale fishers and coastal communities, creating jobs in eco-tourism and aquaculture, and protecting marine biodiversity,” he said.

The minister highlighted Marine Spatial Planning as a key tool to balance competing uses of the ocean, while protecting ecosystems.

South Africa’s priorities include tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, expanding marine protected areas, and promoting sustainable aquaculture.

George also underlined the ocean’s central role in global trade and energy security, noting South Africa’s efforts to unlock opportunities in marine transport, aquaculture, tourism and offshore resources, “while embedding sustainability through stronger governance”.

As chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment, South Africa is advancing cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean to safeguard shipping routes against piracy, IUU fishing, illegal dumping and cyber threats.

The Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment is a regional framework for maritime security cooperation signed in 2017 by 17 signatory States in the North-Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.

It expands upon the original Djibouti Code of Conduct, broadening its scope from just piracy and armed robbery to include other illicit activities like human trafficking, IUU fishing and maritime terrorism.

On the domestic front, George said South Africa is also focusing on other activities such as greening of ports, improving efficiency, and promoting low-carbon shipping.

“Together with the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, these efforts show that secure and sustainable maritime transport is the backbone of trade security and a shared responsibility of governments and business.

“South Africa’s Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan provides a national framework that integrates resilience, sustainability and equity.

"It mainstreams adaptation across planning, ensures access to marine resources for vulnerable groups, and aligns closely with UN Global Compact Principles 7 to 9 and the G20 agenda,” George said.

The plan promotes precautionary and technology-driven adaptation, elevates coastal resilience from a domestic priority to a global issue, and underscores the need for scaled-up climate finance, technology transfer and coordinated policy.

“Predictable finance is essential so that municipalities and communities can access the resources they need to strengthen early warning, invest in resilient infrastructure, and protect ecosystems.

“The UN Global Compact has a critical role. By embedding its 10 principles into business practice, and aligning innovation with public purpose, the compact helps ensure that finance, technology and markets serve people and planet, not profit alone,” George said.