    UFS’s new initiative plans to plant 400,000 trees across South Africa

    The University of the Free State's (UFS) new Greener SA initiative aims to get 400,000 trees planted across South Africa over the next five years. At its launch at Paradys Experimental Farm, the first 100 trees were planted as a symbolic act that sets the tone for the years ahead.
    23 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Backed by the Mastercard Foundation through the TAGDev 2.0 programme and RUFORUM, the project brings together government, industry, students, and academics around a shared commitment to sustainability and food security.

    Proactive preparation

    Professor Jan-Willem Swanepoel, director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, reminded the audience that the UFS is one of 12 African universities entrusted with a $100m investment in agricultural transformation.

    “This project is not a hit-and-run – it’s about sustainability, inclusivity, and building value chains that empower farmers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

    He ended with a parable of a farmhand who could ‘sleep when the wind blows,’ urging everyone to be proactive in preparing for inevitable challenges.

    That call for responsibility was echoed by Elzabe Rockman, Free State MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, who linked Greener SA to the presidential One Million Trees Programme.

    She cautioned that planting without accountability leads to wasted effort.

    “If we plant trees, we want to be sure someone takes responsibility for them,” she said, highlighting the need for fire-resistant species, fruit trees in community gardens, and natural borders to replace vulnerable fencing.

    Looking at the students from Kovsie ACT who joined the launch, she added: “Jobs are not going to fall from the sky. They will come from agriculture and the environment. Harnessing youth energy is the way forward.”

    Investment in legacy

    Industry also pledged its support.

    Representing Empact Group – the sponsor of the trees – Helena Prinsloo described tree planting as an investment in legacy.

    “At Empact Group, we believe that doing right by our community and our planet is not just a responsibility. It’s a value that defines who we are and how we lead,” she said.

    Quoting the proverb that societies grow great when people plant trees whose shade they will never sit in, she added: “Today we are sowing seeds of hope, resilience, and opportunities for generations to come.”

    Professor Corli Witthuhn from the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences placed the launch in a global context, pointing to conflict, inequality, and climate change, and the sobering United Nations report showing that only 20% of the sustainability goals have been achieved.

    For her, the Greener SA project is a response to urgent global challenges.

    “We want our students to be globally work-ready,” she said. “That means beyond textbooks, and this farm represents exactly that.

    “We don’t want to produce graduates with degrees, we want to produce graduates who can walk into a lab, into a policy meeting, into a business anywhere in the world and make an impact.”

    Reinforcing benefits

    Her message was supported by expert voices.

    Guest speaker Professor Ben du Toit from Stellenbosch University explained that agroforestry systems can simultaneously provide timber, food, biodiversity, and resilience.

    “Agroforestry is not planting trees over here and grazing over there – it’s about integration, so that benefits reinforce each other,” he said.

    At the Paradys Experimental Farm, this integration is already underway.

    Johan Barnard, farm manager and junior lecturer, described how shaded tree pockets will improve grazing fields and protect water resources, while fruit trees planted in partnership with Kovsie ACT will contribute to student nutrition and new food value chains.

    “We’re capturing value chains and taking it to the next level so that our students have research opportunities and the farm delivers real outputs,” he explained.

    The launch of Greener SA showed that tree planting is about much more than beautification.

    It is a collective commitment – to resilience in the face of global challenges, to science applied in practice, and to building partnerships that prepare the next generation to make an impact.

    Read more: climate change, agriculture, sustainability, food security, United Nations, University of the Free State, Stellenbosch University, MasterCard Foundation, sustainable agriculture, agricultural transformation, agroforestry, inclusivity, agricultural sciences, Empact Group
