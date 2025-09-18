South Africa launches progressive project to tackle plastic pollution

Top stories
The multi-year project aims to achieve a systems-level shift in the plastics value chain across South Africa.
Its vision is to contribute to South Africa’s transition toward a thriving, equitable and inclusive circular economy for plastic packaging and short-lived plastic products in the food and beverage sector, which would create well-being for society and the environment.
The project focuses specifically on upstream and midstream stages of the plastic packaging lifecycle:
The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) acting as the international implementation agency.
In South Africa, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will be the national focal point, while the national execution agency is WWF South Africa in collaboration with partners, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and GreenCape.
