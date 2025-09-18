South Africa
    Eskom's gas power project faces setback as court annuls permit

    The Supreme Court of Appeal annulled a government permit allowing state utility Eskom to build a large power plant burning natural gas, saying there had not been proper public consultation. The 3,000 megawatt plant in the east coast port city of Richards Bay is part of government plans to bolster the country's generation capacity after years of electricity blackouts and pivot away from coal.
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    "The effect of this order is that the authorisation is a nullity," the judgment by the SCA said.

    "This will necessitate a fresh application by Eskom for authorisation once the required public participation has taken place."

    The judgment echoes previous rulings against energy companies which failed to properly consult affected communities when seeking permits to explore for oil and gas off South Africa's coast.

    Richards Bay, where the Eskom gas plant is to be built, is also where South Africa's first liquefied natural gas import terminal will be located.

    Environmental groups, which had challenged the authorisation granted to Eskom by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, welcomed the appeal court's judgment.

    "Eskom, for too long as a state (company) has gotten away with injustices and people that have lived alongside its facilities will suffer from the ... high levels of pollution," Desmond D'Sa of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, one of the applicants in the court case, said in a statement.

    Spokespeople for Eskom and the environment department declined to comment when contacted by Reuters immediately.

    load shedding, gas, electricity, Eskom, natural gas, Supreme Court of Appeal, Reuters, Department of Forestry, Richards Bay, energy generation, liquefied natural gas, LNG, power generation, South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, gas to power, Fisheries and the Environment
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Let's do Biz