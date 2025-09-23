South Africa
Retail Supply Chain
    Incremental Profit and Onebeat partner to combat retail inventory challenges in SA

    Incremental Profit has announced a strategic partnership with Onebeat, an AI-powered inventory optimisation and execution provider, to bring real-time inventory intelligence to South African retailers and distributors.
    23 Sep 2025
    Dawid Janse van Rensburg, managing director of Incremental Profit. Image supplied
    Dawid Janse van Rensburg, managing director of Incremental Profit. Image supplied

    With inventory distortion - having too much or too little stock - costing the global retail industry an estimated $177bn annually, and South African retailers losing up to 7% of profits due to overstock and stockouts, this partnership offers a breakthrough.

    By combining Incremental Profit’s supply chain and margin optimisation expertise with Onebeat’s proven AI platform, retailers can now dynamically align inventory with demand - daily, by stock-keeping unit (SKU) and store.

    “This is a multi-billion rand game-changer for the South African retail and distribution industry,” said Dawid Janse van Rensburg, managing director of Incremental Profit.

    “Retailers don’t just need more data, they need agility. With Onebeat’s real-time AI execution and our local market expertise, we’re giving retailers the tools to reduce waste, capture sales, and protect margins in one of the most competitive retail landscapes in the world.”

    Janse van Rensburg explains the significance of the deal: “It’s important to understand that real-time control has been the holy grail of inventory management for years. And now it is here, enabling retailers to get really accurate with their stock levels.

    The magnitude of the impact this makes, compared to the older and less accurate predictive models the industry relied on over the past few decades, cannot be overstated. The accuracy that is achieved passes on massive benefits to the end consumer, the entire supply chain, our largest employers, and the economy at large because it adds back multiple zeroes in lost revenue to the economy. This level of control is transformative, especially for the big players.”

    Built on the Theory of Constraints (TOC) and enhanced with advanced AI, Onebeat has delivered measurable results across global leaders, including Panasonic, Kazo, Odara, and Sport Zone.

    Retailers using Onebeat achieve up to 15% higher sell-through, 60% fewer stockouts, 30% less excess inventory, and 3–5% margin growth within just 120 days.

    “South Africa is a fast-moving, dynamic market where execution speed defines success,” said Dr Yishai Ashlag, CEO of Onebeat.

    “Through Incremental Profit, retailers gain access to real-time decision-making that goes far beyond static planning. Together, we’re enabling businesses to sell more with less inventory, increase gross margins, and stay in control across every channel.”

    The partnership creates a powerful feedback loop. Onebeat brings AI-powered daily demand sensing, dynamic allocation, replenishment, and markdown optimisation.

    Incremental Profit adds contextual retail expertise, supply chain precision, and strategy alignment tailored to African market dynamics.

    This combination empowers retailers across retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and distribution to deliver faster return on investment (ROI), smarter inventory decisions, tighter margin control, and full cross-channel visibility.

