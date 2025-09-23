Heineken Beverages is transforming its wine portfolio

Heineken Beverages is doubling down on its wine ambitions. Following the revitalisation of its flagship Nederburg brand, the company has now set its sights on repositioning another jewel in its portfolio: Durbanville Hills.

Image supplied

The multi-award-winning winery, Durbanville Wine Valley, has built a reputation for cool-climate wines marked by fruit purity and precision. With its vines cooled by Atlantic breezes, the winery has long excelled in Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, while also benefitting from its proximity to Table Mountain.

“Durbanville Hills enjoys strong recognition thanks to its association with Cape Town,” explains Liezl Dippenaar, head of international wine marketing at Heineken Beverages. “Its hallmark freshness and exuberance appeal to South Africans, European markets, travel retail, and selected African countries. We’ve just signed a deal to supply the UK’s Star Pubs network with Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Chenin Blanc. But to stay relevant, we need to evolve — reaching wine lovers where they are and engaging them in imaginative ways.”

This strategy follows the model already applied to Nederburg, which has undergone a comprehensive refresh to strengthen its domestic leadership and expand its international footprint.

Nederburg now enjoys strong traction in African markets, category leadership in Germany, and fast-rising demand in Asia, particularly India. The revamp included upgraded packaging, new communications, enhanced wine tourism offerings, and a focus on eco-sustainability — from regenerative farming and wastewater treatment to biochar production.

The efforts are paying off. Nederburg’s “Yours to Explore” positioning has struck a chord with both long-standing fans and younger legal-drinking-age consumers. From collaborations with lifestyle initiatives like Never Rush a Sunday to its Dinner of Discovery series with culinary innovators Studio H, the brand is engaging Millennials and Gen Z with accessible, experience-led activations.

Image supplied

Meanwhile, its brand home has seen increased visitor numbers, and its wines continue to win global accolades, including multiple medals at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Now Durbanville Hills is preparing for its own refresh. Alongside a pack upgrade, the winery will sharpen its focus on its acclaimed Tangram blends and Collectors Reserve varietals — wines that create a “halo effect” across the range thanks to their success on international competitive platforms. Sustainability remains central, with the winery investing in renosterveld conservation, expanding olive groves to offset carbon, and recycling water for irrigation.

Both Nederburg and Durbanville Hills are being positioned to resonate with younger drinkers, especially Gen Z, who are drinking less frequently but opting for higher quality when they do. Recent IWSR data shows alcohol consumption among legal-drinking-age Gen Z consumers rose from 66% in March 2023 to 73% in March 2025, with a clear preference for “worthwhile” drinking experiences.

As Dippenaar puts it: “When people choose to drink, they want something interesting, high quality, and meaningful. With Heineken Beverages’ backing, Nederburg and Durbanville Hills are perfectly placed to deliver on that promise.”

With global distribution muscle and a sharpened focus on premium positioning, Heineken Beverages is making clear that wine is no side project. It’s a central part of its strategy — and one with big plans for growth at home and abroad.