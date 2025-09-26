South Africa
Energy & Mining Nuclear Power
    Russia partners with Ethiopia for first nuclear plant in East Africa

    Russia and Ethiopia signed a document calling for the planning and construction of a nuclear power plant in the East African country, RIA news agency quoted Rosatom, the state-owned Russian nuclear corporation, as saying.
    26 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Lukáš Lehotský on Unsplash

    An action plan on the development and construction of the facility was signed during a nuclear power forum by the general director of Rosatom, Aleksei Likhachev, and Ashebir Balcha, CEO of the Ethiopian Electric Power Company, RIA said.

    The document said the two sides agreed to create a detailed construction plan and a "road map" for the technical and economic foundation of the project and an intergovernmental agreement to proceed.

    The agreement also calls for training for staff in operating the plant and developing the nuclear sector.

    Earlier, Niger's mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, said his country wanted to build two 2,000-megawatt nuclear reactors in partnership with Rosatom.

    South Africa is the only country in Africa with an operational nuclear power plant, but reactors are under construction in Egypt.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
