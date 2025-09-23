South Africa
Property Residential Property
    #HeritageMonth: Essential fire-prevention steps for homeowners – from Old Mutual Insure

    With the arrival of warmer weather and longer days, the risk of household fires rises — a threat that is all too familiar to many homeowners. Yet, as Tarina Vlok, managing director of Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, points out, fire-damage claims are often a preventable tragedy.
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. Tarina Vlok, managing director of Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure.
    Source: Supplied. Tarina Vlok, managing director of Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure.

    “South Africans are renowned for our braai culture, and Heritage Day is the perfect time to celebrate it. But celebration should never come at the cost of safety. By taking simple precautions, homeowners can ensure that the sparks of joy around the fire never turn into sparks of disaster,” says Vlok.

    As family and friends gather to celebrate Heritage Day, Vlok offers the perfect reminder to put safety measures in place.

    “Luxury homes, often located on hillsides, coastal regions, or eco-estates surrounded by natural vegetation, are particularly vulnerable. While the views are spectacular, these settings can heighten the danger of wildfires. When combined with drier conditions and strong winds, even a small flame can spread rapidly,” says Vlok.

    She adds that for high-net-worth homeowners, the stakes are significant: bespoke architectural features, curated gardens, and valuable contents can all be lost in minutes.

    Prevention starts with awareness

    Research consistently shows that the majority of fires, whether wildfires or those starting at home, are caused by human error. Against this, Vlok says that while insurance provides protection against financial loss, claims may be affected if policy conditions are not met. Responsible homeowners should therefore take proactive steps to safeguard both their property and their cover.

    “One of the most overlooked risks is compliance with building regulations. A fireplace or braai that has not been professionally designed and installed can expose the entire property to danger, especially if a chimney passes through a thatched roof,” explains Vlok.

    Similarly, she says, neglected maintenance, such as grease build-up or blocked chimneys, increases the risk of fire spreading quickly.

    “Even after the braai is finished, danger remains. Hot coals should never be thrown into plastic bins, where they can reignite, or buried in soil, where they can smoulder undetected. Always douse ashes with water until they are completely extinguished,” says Vlok.

    Gas braais, while convenient, require regular inspection. A faulty hose or unnoticed leak can be just as dangerous as an open flame.

    Below Vlok offers practical fire-safe braai tips this Heritage Day:

    • Never leave a braai unattended, and keep children supervised.
    • Avoid using flammable accelerants to light or boost the fire.
    • Keep braais away from overhanging plants, fences, or wooden structures.
    • Be mindful of wind direction to prevent embers from blowing towards buildings.
    • For moveable braais, ensure they stand on a flat, stable surface.
    • Keep a fire extinguisher, water, or sand close at hand.
    • If using a gas braai, inspect all fittings for leaks and ensure compliance with safety standards.
    • In estates or fynbos regions, maintain defensible spaces by trimming vegetation around your home.

    "South Africans are renowned for our braai culture, and Heritage Day is the perfect time to celebrate it. But celebration should never come at the cost of safety. By taking simple precautions, homeowners can ensure that the sparks of joy around the fire never turn into sparks of disaster," concludes Vlok.

    Let's do Biz