South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The CoupeatbigfishaHead Marketing ServicesThe Up&Up GroupEbony+Ivoryicandi CQMultiChoiceThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaOFM RadioCan!doKantarMedia Development and Diversity AgencyOLC Through The Line CommunicationsProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Join a walking tour to explore and celebrate Jozi’s vibrant neighbourhoods and communities

    Tickets are selling fast for the 2025 edition of #JoziMyJoziWalks.
    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Join a walking tour to explore and celebrate Jozi&#x2019;s vibrant neighbourhoods and communities

    Are you curious about Hillbrow but concerned about its reputation? Want to travel through Africa without setting foot in O.R. Tambo, or trace the hidden river running through Joburg? This year's #JoziMyJoziWalks take you from iconic landmarks and historic neighbourhoods to natural landscapes and creative hubs. Led by local champions, these guided walks are a safe, engaging, and community-driven way to explore the city on foot.

    Civil movement Jozi My Jozi, in collaboration with Johannesburg In Your Pocket and Gauteng Tourism Authority, is reviving the successful community neighbourhood project, Jozi Walks, as JoziMyJoziWalks, to coincide with World Tourism Day on 27 September.

    Join a walking tour to explore and celebrate Jozi&#x2019;s vibrant neighbourhoods and communities

    Focusing on the inner-city and surrounding suburbs to celebrate Johannesburg’s neighbourhood stories, the fifteen curated and community-led walking tours take place across the weekend of 27 and 28 September 2025, in partnership with local community activists, influencers, tourism entrepreneurs, walking tour operators, and heritage specialists.

    “JoziMyJoziWalks is a community-led walking festival, designed to showcase the city’s diverse neighbourhoods through immersive, story-rich walking routes led by local champions. This unique event celebrates local culture, heritage, art, and entrepreneurship, creating authentic experiences for both residents and visitors alike,” explains Dawn Robertson, visitor and creative economy catalyst for Jozi My Jozi.

    “Walking tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments in the travel industry, offering sustainable, low-impact, and immersive experiences. They encourage exploration at a human scale and support local economies and small businesses directly, whilst aligning with global trends towards experiential and responsible tourism. We believe that real connections happen on foot, not in cars – and we know that Johannesburg's best tour guides already live here.”

    In light of this, ensuring that Joburg’s streets are safe and secure to encourage walking is a key focus area of Jozi My Jozi. “Working with many of our partners and corporates, we are installing solar lighting and CCTV cameras across the city, fixing pavements and employing more feet on the ground across the city’s walkable networks. The increased daily foot traffic across the Nelson Mandela Bridge, since we restored it to its iconic status, is a perfect example of this in action,” says Bea Swanepoel, CEO of Jozi My Jozi.

    “From the more than 40 applications to host walks we received, we have commissioned 15 new and inspiring tours that we hope will become permanent fixtures on Jozi’s tourism map. While each one is distinctive in its offering, all the walks celebrate local art, heritage, food, and township creativity while also potentially opening up new permanent tourism routes across Johannesburg,” explains Robertson

    The 2025 edition of JoziMyJoziWalks focuses on the following neighbourhoods: Alexandra, Braamfontein, Braamfontein Werf, Brixton, Fordsburg, the Joburg Inner City, Kwa Mai Mai Market and Jeppestown, Kensington, Lorentzville, Melville, and Soweto, with each route highlighting unique stories, public art, food, and hidden businesses.

    Participant numbers are limited for each of the walks over the two days to ensure intimate, high-quality experiences, with the spin-off fostering community pride and economic upliftment by directly involving residents and entrepreneurs in the neighbourhoods. Each walk can be booked via Quicket and costs R67.50 per person (includes Quicket fee). Book your tickets now!

    “What makes the 2025 edition of #JoziMyJoziWalks so special for the ‘tourists’ is that the Walk Champions all live in and know where to unearth the hidden gems within their neighbourhoods, ensuring that each curated route is deeply rooted in the local culture and history. The walks will also support local community-led tourism initiatives and help to create sustainable jobs while exploring the real Jozi that we all love. We know the experiences will stay with our visitors long after the walks are over because it is not just what they will see, but what they will deeply feel that leaves its mark,’ concludes Robertson.

    The partners for #JoziMyJoziWalks 2025 are:

    Join a walking tour to explore and celebrate Jozi&#x2019;s vibrant neighbourhoods and communities

    #Johannesburg2025 #JoziMyJoziWalks #joziwalks #neighbourhoodstories #WeThePeople #JoinTheMovement
    Sign up here to join the #JoziMyJozi movement – be part of the solution.

    Read more: Gauteng Tourism, Dawn Robertson, Alexandra, aHead Marketing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    aHead Marketing Services
    With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Creative Project ManagerCape TownHoopa Studio25 Sep
    Junior Digital Marketing Specialist - Portuguese-speakingJohannesburgAd Talent Africa16 Sep
    Creative IdeatorJohannesburgIsilumko Activate11 Sep
    Head of MarketingCape TownIndependent Media Recruiter29 Aug
    Sales ConsultantPretoria45th Media28 Aug
    Marketing ManagerJohannesburgWord For Word Marketing PTY Ltd22 Aug
    Graphic and Web DesignerJohannesburgIn-Detail19 Aug
    Art DirectorStellenboschLumico11 Aug
    Paid Advertising SpecialistPretoriaStylistic SA (Pty) Ltd29 Jul
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz