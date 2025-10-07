AI-powered agency offers marketers a measurable return on insight

As brands face rising pressure to prove ROI and make faster, smarter decisions, a new technology-led consumer insights agency is entering the market with bold ambitions. neon octopus, a South African-born consultancy with global reach, has officially launched, promising to deliver not just data, but a measurable return on insight.

The agency combines advanced AI with deep human ingenuity to help companies decode complex markets, optimise spend, and put insights to work where they matter most.

“Research has too often been slow, expensive, and under-utilised,” says Jessica Bristow, managing director and head of insights at neon octopus. “By automating the heavy lifting and using tools like synthetic data and predictive analytics, we’re freeing marketers to focus on the decisions that will drive growth within the business.”

Harnessing AI and synthetic data

neon octopus uses AI to strip away operational drag in research, enabling the team to concentrate on framing the right questions to deliver clear, actionable recommendations. A key differentiator is its pioneering use of synthetic data, anonymised, artificially generated data that mimics real-world behaviour without compromising privacy.

“It’s a game-changer,” adds Bristow. “Synthetic data opens the door to exploring audiences and markets that brands have not been able to reach before, securely, ethically, and at speed.”

Beyond synthetic data, neon octopus also applies advanced predictive analytics, including price optimisation and forecasting. The AI-driven marketing mix modelling is designed to help brands maximise the impact of advertising investments, ensuring marketing spend is both effective and efficient. This focus on verifiable results and tangible return on investment gives businesses the confidence to make critical decisions.

Experienced founders with global vision

The founding leadership team brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Working alongside Bristow are Louise Polders as head of data science and innovation, and industry stalwart Doug Place, who assumes the role of chairman and chief growth officer. Their collective vision is to build a company that is nimble, meaningful, responsive, and adaptive to the future of marketing.

“Insight has to be brave to be valuable,” says Polders. “We’re reimagining the role of research in brand performance, combining human understanding with AI-powered clarity.”

A South African innovation with global reach

With a growing client base in South Africa and already undertaking projects in the USA and China, neon octopus is positioning itself as a challenger agency focusing on a data-driven future. The name captures its ethos: the adaptability and intelligence of the octopus, paired with ‘neon’ symbolising the vibrant energy of unravelling complex data into usable human insights.

As the consultancy expands, it aims to redefine how brands around the world harness data, delivering insight that is not only informative but also transformative.

Place highlights the timing: “The growing demand for more precise marketing decisions to enable a brand to be more competitive means we can now offer insights we couldn’t access even a year ago. These tools are already driving results for South African companies, and it is encouraging that international companies are showing a strong interest in our offering too. We believe our ability to decode complex, diverse data from markets around the world into tangible bites is what gives us the competitive edge.”



