Spar partners with Vida e Caffè for in-store coffee experience

Spar South Africa has entered a new partnership with Vida e Caffè - to introduce full-service coffee and beverage solutions for its customers.

Image supplied

This collaboration marks a significant step in Spar’s journey to enhance its coffee credentials and offer customers an elevated, premium coffee experience in-store.

As part of Spar’s ongoing mission to bring innovation and quality to its customers, the partnership with Vida e Caffè will introduce full-service coffee and beverage solutions as well as the Vida e Caffè food offering in select Spar locations nationwide.

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with vida e caffè,” says Aqeehl Najaar, head of convenience and partnerships at Spar South Africa.

“This collaboration is about more than just coffee - it’s about bringing our customers the quality, convenience, and exceptional service they expect from SPAR. Vida e caffè’s reputation for delivering an engaging customer experience along with premium coffee adds value to the SPAR network.”

Vida e Caffè’s CEO, Darren Levy, adds: “Partnering with Spar allows us to bring the Vida e Caffè experience to more communities across South Africa. Together, we’re raising the bar for convenient, quality coffee that fits seamlessly into our customers’ busy lives.”

Ed von Gericke, national retail operations executive at Spar South Africa says, “Strategic partnerships are critical for future growth and our partnership with Vida e Caffè allows us to expand our reach and offer our customers more. Spar is now able to meet the demands of various coffee consumers across its network through its own solution as well as Vida e Caffè.”

The rollout of vida e caffè at Spar stores has already begun, and you can find the vida e caffè solution at Spar Weltevreden, KwikSpar Ottery, Spar Groote Schuur, KwikSpar Dowerglen and Spar Strubensvalley, with further expansion planned in the coming months.