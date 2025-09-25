Magix R&D Lab exposes rising deepfake cyber threats in new white paper

Deepfakes are no longer science fiction – they are a real and growing business risk. Magix R&D Lab has released its latest white paper, The Surge of Deepfake Cyber Threats, uncovering how AI-driven digital impersonations are being used to defraud companies, spread disinformation, and compromise brand trust.

“Deepfakes have rapidly evolved from internet curiosities into a cybersecurity crisis,” says Kevin Wotshela, managing director at Magix. “Our research shows how these advanced digital manipulations are becoming a major cybersecurity threat, and that businesses in Africa and worldwide are already being targeted, making awareness and proactive defence critical.”

Here’s a sneak peek of key findings from the report:

Escalating attacks – from Hong Kong to South Africa, deepfakes are being used in scams, identity theft, and financial fraud.

– from Hong Kong to South Africa, deepfakes are being used in scams, identity theft, and financial fraud. High-profile cases – biometric deepfakes involving business leaders such as Patrice Motsepe and financial platforms like Luno highlight growing risks.

– biometric deepfakes involving business leaders such as Patrice Motsepe and financial platforms like Luno highlight growing risks. Business protection – practical strategies to detect, verify, and defend against deepfake-driven cybercrime.

Why it matters for business leaders

Deepfakes can convincingly mimic CEOs, government officials, or even police officers – enabling criminals to manipulate employees, investors, and customers. With Africa already seeing a rise in biometric deepfakes (faces, voices, fingerprints), organisations cannot afford to ignore this emerging risk. These fakes are so realistic that even trained professionals are being fooled. They're being used in scams, fake investment ads, political misinformation, and identity theft.

The need to understand and train for recognising deepfakes is becoming increasingly necessary as these attacks become more prevalent. Detecting flaws in deepfakes, performing additional verification steps, and investing in protective software are recommended mitigation strategies.

Deepfakes are no longer just a technical curiosity – they're a growing threat.

Expert authors behind the research

Magix R&D Lab is a pioneer in technology research and development, dedicated to advancing cybersecurity through cutting-edge solutions and insightful analysis.

The Surge of Deepfake white paper was researched and authored Magix cybersecurity specialists:

Primary author, Floyd Tshoma , cyber security consultant – revered for his critical thinking and ability to identify and address IT vulnerabilities, enhancing client security through clear communication and continuous learning.

, cyber security consultant – revered for his critical thinking and ability to identify and address IT vulnerabilities, enhancing client security through clear communication and continuous learning. Co-author Tim Butler , Magix chief operations officer, brings over 15 years of IT experience and a collaborative leadership style, fostering a culture of learning and innovation.

, Magix chief operations officer, brings over 15 years of IT experience and a collaborative leadership style, fostering a culture of learning and innovation. Co-author, Hlayisani Shondlani, cyber security consultant, excels in ethical hacking, logical thinking, and pattern recognition, proactively securing client assets with his innovative approach.

How to get your hands on it

Ready to dive into the world of deepfakes? Don't wait any longer.

Business leaders, CIOs, and IT managers must stay ahead of cybercriminals. The white paper provides critical insights and practical defence strategies.

You can also connect with the Magix team on (+27) 11 258 4442 or at az.oc.xigam@selas.

