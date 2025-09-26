Somizi showcases first fashion collection at Durban Fashion Fair

The Durban Fashion Fair 2025 took place at the Durban Exhibition Centre recently. At least 60 designers and DFF 2025 mentees, including entertainer-turned-designer Somizi, showcased their newest collections.

The DFF 2025 culminated in the glamour and sophistication of the Sompire Femme Collection, the first showing by entertainer-turned-designer, Somizi. Image supplied. A show-stopping collection from Mita-N-Dzyns was inspired by the iconic South African Strelitzia flower. Image supplied.

Themed “The Awakening”, this year’s DFF was a fusion of creativity, culture, couture, and commerce. Designers from Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana also presented their collections on the DFF ramp, making this a truly African fashion event.

The final evening, which included the work of the DFF Class of 2025, included a show-stopping collection by Mita-N-Dzyns that was inspired by the indigenous flower, the Strelitzia, and culminated in the first showing of a collection by entertainer-turned-designer Somizi’s brand, Sompire Femme, which was a sell-out.





The DFF Class of 2025 delivered bold, cohesive collections that demonstrated creative flair, thoughtful fabric choices and professional execution.

Programme head Fezile Mdletshe explained: “I’ve seen the mentees take ideas and transform them into cohesive, well-thought-out collections, experiment confidently with fabrics and really refine their technical skills.

“We saw their hard work come to life on the DFF 2025 ramp.”

Designer Pinky Dlamini, whose brand Modesta opened the DFF showing, was inspired by liberation, tradition, religion and faith. Image supplied.

Designer Pinky Dlamini, whose brand Modesta opened the DFF showing, said her collection was inspired by liberation and reflected tradition, religion, faith and a calling which culminated in her journey from a girl child to the woman she is today.

Designer Sibu Msimang’s collection was themed “the work of parts” and was a very personal reflection of her spiritual journey.

It was also inspired by African hair, the comb and weaving.

Although the DFF itself is complete, it is not yet over and will culminate in the DFF Recognition Awards on 26 September.

Also taking place at the Durban Exhibition Centre, this long-awaited award ceremony will celebrate excellence and innovation in fashion.