    G-Star unveils Anatomic Denim collection blending design, storytelling, and art

    G-Star has used the collective power of design, visual storytelling and art for its new Anatomic Denim collection. Created around the anatomy and movement of the human body, the project involves three pillars: a new denim collection, a global campaign by Jordan Hemingway, and an art installation by Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren.
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Directed by Jordan Hemingway, the imagery features athletes from gymnastics, pole dancing, cycling, and callisthenics, but with all their usual apparatus removed. Image supplied.
    Directed by Jordan Hemingway, the imagery features athletes from gymnastics, pole dancing, cycling, and callisthenics, but with all their usual apparatus removed. Image supplied.

    Visual storytelling

    At the heart of Anatomic Denim is a cinematic and photographic campaign by cult director and photographer Jordan Hemingway, renowned for his visceral style and collaborations with Gucci, Prada, and Maison Margiela.

    The imagery features athletes from gymnastics, pole dancing, cycling, and callisthenics, but with all their usual apparatus removed.

    What remains is the human body in motion, clad in denim engineered to move with it.

    “From the very first call, I knew this one would be special,” says Hemingway.

    “G-Star is a brand with real heritage, but what makes them exciting is their appetite for reinvention and boundary-pushing.

    “This project was exhilarating in every sense, full of creative and technical challenges that demanded invention.

    “Working closely with their team to solve them wasn’t just rewarding — it was a joy.”

    Design

    Designed to follow and enhance the body’s natural form, the new Anatomic Denim range is all about fit and construction.

    The range includes:

    • The Contor - A futuristic take on the Arc, with architectural lines and a sculpted fit.
    • The Kitoh - Engineered seams trace musculature, emphasising shape and motion.
    • The G-Star Elwood - The original icon, reimagined for 2025 with refined anatomical tailoring.
    The Denim Gorilla is a 3.5-metre sculpture created with Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, celebrated for their mastery of fine taxidermy. Image supplied.
    The Denim Gorilla is a 3.5-metre sculpture created with Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, celebrated for their mastery of fine taxidermy. Image supplied.

    Art installation

    Completing the project is The Denim Gorilla, a 3.5-metre sculpture created with Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, celebrated for their mastery of fine taxidermy.

    Entirely crafted from denim, the piece explores anatomy and structure on a monumental scale.

    It is now on display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam and has taken centre stage during Amsterdam Fashion Week and CIFF Copenhagen.

    The Anatomic Denim collection is available from 23 September 2025 online and in-store.

    Let's do Biz