Spar's Super Savings initiative offers relief at the till

Spar's Super Savings initiative has been designed to help households make their money go further when shopping for groceries.

With food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation rising to 5.7% in July 2025, up from 5.1% in June, and overall consumer inflation climbing to 3.5% in the same period according to Statistics South Africa, the need for consistent value at the till has never been more urgent.

Super Savings offers price reductions across a wide range of essentials, ensuring that families are able to manage the impact of rising costs without compromising on quality. This approach comes at a time when households remain under sustained economic strain.

Trading Economics data shows that while inflation briefly eased earlier in the year, the cost of the average household food basket has continued to climb steadily, leaving consumers increasingly price conscious.

Spar’s own half-year results underscore the importance of initiatives like Super Savings in supporting shoppers.

For the 26 weeks ending 28 March 2025, the group reported stable revenue of R66.1bn from continuing operations, with operating profit rising by 1.6% despite earnings per share dipping marginally by 0.4%.

These results from Spar Group Interim Results Report reflect both the pressures within the market and Spar’s ability to adapt by managing costs and focusing on value delivery for its consumers.

“We understand that rising costs put pressure on families, and we’re here to ease the burden. Super Savings is not a campaign, but it’s a commitment to help shoppers make ends meet by affording essentials at an affordable price. Especially with increases in food and living costs, our shoppers deserve not to choose between quality and affordability. Super Savings guarantees they receive both, reliably and consistently,” says Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager at Spar South Africa.

By embedding Super Savings into its long-term retail offering, Spar reaffirms its promise to stand alongside South African households, delivering tangible savings at a time when every cent truly counts, every step of the way making sure no one goes to bed hungry under our watch.