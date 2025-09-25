South Africa
ESG Education & Skills Development
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CoronationSafripolRainbow ChickenESG Africa ConferenceMscsportsHeineken BeveragesTishala CommunicationsOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Readers are leaders: 1,700 learners celebrate Literacy Month with stories and songs

    Stories and songs filled the quad at West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain this week, as 1,700 learners celebrated Literacy Month with Living Through Learning, Help the Rural Child, and Coronation.
    Issued by Coronation
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Readers are leaders: 1,700 learners celebrate Literacy Month with stories and songs

    The 'Readers are Leaders' event featured a lively musical performance led by Anslin Gysman, a captivating storytelling session with Gcina Mhlophe, and the excitement of a surprise book giveaway for every child.

    Readers are leaders: 1,700 learners celebrate Literacy Month with stories and songs

    Closing the event on behalf of the school, Grade 4 learner Zaakir Bastra captured the moment perfectly: “Some of us received our very first books today and that is something we will always remember. Thanks for reminding us that reading and learning can be so joyful!”

    Readers are leaders: 1,700 learners celebrate Literacy Month with stories and songs

    Picture credits: Jurie Senekal

    Read more: Gcina Mhlophe, Jurie Senekal
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Coronation
    As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz