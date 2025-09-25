Readers are leaders: 1,700 learners celebrate Literacy Month with stories and songs

Stories and songs filled the quad at West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain this week, as 1,700 learners celebrated Literacy Month with Living Through Learning, Help the Rural Child, and Coronation.

The 'Readers are Leaders' event featured a lively musical performance led by Anslin Gysman, a captivating storytelling session with Gcina Mhlophe, and the excitement of a surprise book giveaway for every child.

Closing the event on behalf of the school, Grade 4 learner Zaakir Bastra captured the moment perfectly: “Some of us received our very first books today and that is something we will always remember. Thanks for reminding us that reading and learning can be so joyful!”