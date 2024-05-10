Sparletta continues to bring the taste of home with Uzalo stars at Umlazi’s Mega City Mall

Sparletta® brought an unforgettable burst of excitement and flavour to Umlazi, partnering with beloved SABC 1 TV show Uzalo cast to transform a regular month-end shopping day at Mega City Mall, into a spectacular occasion filled with excitement and memorable moments.

Following last year's triumphant collaboration, Uzalo stars Thuthuka Mthembu, Simphiwe Majozi, Nompilo Maphumulo, Nkanyiso Makhanya, Masoja Msiza, and Lindah Majola stepped out of their on-screen roles and into the shoes of undercover cashiers at Boxer and Spar stores.

Disguised with wigs, hats and glasses, the stars revealed their true identities at the till, much to the astonishment and delight of unsuspecting customers. If shoppers reached the tills without a Sparletta® in hand, a “void” alert would sound, followed by one of the stars personally presenting them with a refreshing Sparletta. Those who already had Sparletta in their trolleys were rewarded with meal vouchers, serving as a reminder that meals just hit differently when paired with the flavour of home.

The surprise activation sparked joy among the shoppers, both in-store, at the in-mall activation where consumers could sample different flavours of Sparletta, play games to win shopping vouchers or meet their favourite Uzalo star.

"This campaign is about celebrating the vibrant flavours of our community, underscoring our commitment to connecting with South Africans and enhancing every meal with Sparletta,” said Franscoe Bouwer, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola South Africa. “We’re proud to once again partner with Uzalo, a show that deeply resonates with our consumers, to bring joy and create memorable experiences.”

Through their characters on Uzalo, the actors have emerged as relatable icons, reflecting the universal struggles and triumphs that resonate deeply with families throughout South Africa. The show masterfully captures the emotional and aspirational dimensions of township and rural life, making it an ideal platform for the brand to highlight shared values centered around family.

This year’s surprise event successfully built on the spirit of community and shared experiences, cementing Sparletta as the drink of choice for family gatherings and everyday moments.



