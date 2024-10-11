Offlimit Communications excels at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards

Held annually, the prestigious New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards celebrate the forefront of innovation and excellence in South Africa's communication, media, and digital technology sectors.

Competing in a diverse field of 60 industry-specific categories, we’re thrilled to announce our outstanding achievement, we stood out for our exceptional work on the Restonic Power Up Your Life campaign, walking away with a bronze award under the category: Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency.

This recognition underscores Offlimit's commitment to setting new standards of success in the industry.

"We are honored to be recognised by the New Generation Awards for our dedication to delivering impactful and pioneering work," said Garon Bloom, managing director at Offlimit Communications. "This accolade is a testament to the exceptional service delivery set out by the sales agents, client and the agency. The Restonic Power Up Your Life campaign was executed nationally as well as in several countries in Africa, superseding the initial target set," shared Garon.

The New Generation Awards highlight Offlimit Communications’ ability to leverage digital media effectively, enhance brand visibility, and engage audiences through innovative strategies. This achievement reinforces our position as a leader in the competitive landscape of marketing and communications. This campaign has also been a true force to drive consumer engagement and was a great opportunity, through competitions and various activations for us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our consumers.

For more information about Offlimit Communications and our award-winning strategies, please visit our website.

About OLC

Founded in 2004, OLC is a leading 360° digital and experiential marketing agency, specialising in creating impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, OLC has become a trusted partner for brands looking to connect with consumers in meaningful ways.



