Xiaomi redefines smartphone excellence with the Redmi Note 14 Series launch in South Africa

Xiaomi, a global leader in consumer electronics and smart manufacturing, is excited to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Redmi Note 14 Series in South Africa. Set to redefine the mid-range smartphone market, the series will officially be available starting 11 February 2025 offering flagship-level photography, cutting-edge durability, and seamless performance to South African consumers.

The Redmi Note 14 Series introduces five innovative devices: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14. Packed with advanced features such as AI-driven cameras, premium build quality, and all-day performance, Xiaomi aims to empower South Africans with accessible technology that matches their dynamic lifestyles.

Capture every moment with pro-grade AI cameras

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G and 5G, both featuring a 200MP pro-grade AI camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for exceptional detail and clarity. These models also feature advanced zoom capabilities, offering up to 30x digital zoom for stunning landscape and close-up shots. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 5G come equipped with a 108MP AI camera, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details at an incredible value. Creative tools like Dual Video and AI Sky further enhance the photography experience, allowing users to capture simultaneous front-and-rear recordings and effortlessly swap backgrounds.

Built for South African adventures

Durability is a cornerstone of Redmi Note 14 Pro + 5G, featuring IP68 water and dust resistance to withstand unexpected rain or rugged terrain. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 display and aluminum composite frame ensure robustness, making these devices ideal for active, on-the-go lifestyles. For everyday reliability, the Redmi Note 14 offers IP54 splash resistance and dependable durability.

Ryan Tobias

All-day performance and seamless connectivity

Whether you're working, streaming, or gaming, the Redmi Note 14 Series delivers smooth performance and long-lasting power. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the advanced Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with a 5110mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge technology for uninterrupted connectivity throughout the day.

Other models feature reliable MediaTek chipsets and large-capacity batteries, catering to South Africans who demand seamless performance.

Immersive display for unmatched entertainment

Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 14 Series offers vibrant, smooth visuals for gaming, video streaming, or browsing. Pro models elevate the viewing experience with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring clarity even under South Africa’s bright sunlight.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 14 Series will be available at leading retailers and online platforms across South Africa starting 11 February 2025. 5G version pricing starts from an unbeatable R369p/m and 4G version price from R269p/m for 36 months, making flagship features accessible to all.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a global leader in consumer electronics and smart manufacturing leader, committed to bringing innovation to everyone. With a mission to "Make quality technology accessible to all," Xiaomi connects millions of people worldwide through its smartphones, IoT platforms, and smart hardware.

For more information, visit Xiaomi South Africa's official website.



