    Offlimit Communications marks a milestone 20 years of growth with the addition of nearly 20 new clients

    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    As we mark 20 years in the industry, Offlimit Communications (OLC) reflects on the journey that has brought it to this milestone. From its inception in 2004, its path has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to excellence, a relentless 'can do' culture, and a mindset that refuses to settle for anything less than greatness.
    Jerome Cohen, founder of OLC, has always believed that "with a strong ‘can do’ culture and a resilient type of mindset, together with our incredible partners, Garon Bloom, Lisa Alton and Shereen Zuma and our employees, OLC can only reach greater heights." 

    This belief has been the driving force behind OLC's success, inspiring the team to consistently push boundaries, innovate, and deliver unmatched results for its clients.

    In the year 2024 alone, OLC has secured 15 new clients – a remarkable feat that underscores the sheer grit, determination, and excellence that define the agency. These wins are a testament to the incredible people behind OLC and their unwavering commitment to excellence.

    At OLC, we understand that the comfort zone is the dead zone. Good intentions are meaningless unless they lead to good action. This philosophy has been ingrained in every aspect of our business. We don’t wait for January 1st to make a change or set new goals. Instead, we focus on the discipline needed to shift everything else, knowing that the secret of success lies in what we do daily and how we push ourselves beyond our limits.

    Over the past two decades, this mindset has propelled OLC to the forefront of the TTL marketing industry. We've achieved remarkable milestones, including producing iconic lifestyle and entertainment experiences for South African Breweries, winning the Virgin Mobile account, and securing a long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola Africa that has driven tremendous growth.

    But these achievements didn’t come easy. OLC requires fervour, determination, and a willingness to step out of our comfort zones time and time again. OLC embraced challenges as opportunities to learn and grow, and we’ve built a team that embodies this same spirit.

    As we celebrate 20 years in the industry, we would like to acknowledge that this milestone is not just a testament to our success but to our ability to navigate the tough times. We’ve learned that the journey is just as important as the destination, and every challenge has made us stronger, more resilient, and more committed to our mission.

    OLC’s journey is a testament to the power of a resilient mindset and a 'can-do' culture. It’s a reminder that success isn’t about what you intend to do – it’s about what you do every day. And at OLC, we’re committed to making every day count.

    Here’s to the next 20 years of growth, innovation, and making a difference in everything we do.

    About OLC

    Founded in 2004, OLC is a leading 360° digital and experiential marketing agency, specialising in creating impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, OLC has become a trusted partner for brands looking to connect with consumers in meaningful ways.

    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
