Publicis clinches Regional Agency Group of the Year at 2024 Loeries

Publicis Groupe Middle East and Africa (MEA) celebrated a significant victory this month, taking home the prestigious Regional Agency Group of the Year title at the 2024 Loeries awards. The agency's creative excellence and innovation across the region have cemented its position as a leader in the advertising industry.

"It was amazing to have entries from all of our markets including UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius, and South Africa. This demonstrates not only the breadth of the Publicis network across the region but also the strength of the creative product," said Jonty Fisher, senior vice president, Publicis Groupe Africa.

The group’s creative triumph in the Loeries validates their long-term strategy, built around the Power of One, which integrates creativity, media and technology to deliver seamless solutions for clients.

The stand-out piece of creativity was the NBA Jump campaign where, through a beautiful photographic journey across India, Leo Burnett Dubai recreated four of the NBA's most famous player's dunks, in an authentic Indian way.

In addition, the NBA was named brand of the year at the Loerie Awards.

Pete Little, CCO, Publicis Groupe Africa, comments: "Creativity has the power to not only capture attention but also to spark meaningful change. At Publicis, we believe in harnessing that potential to create work that resonates deeply with people while addressing real-world issues. Winning the Regional Agency Group of the Year at the Loeries reinforces our commitment to impactful storytelling that drives action.

"The heart of creativity lies in its ability to inspire and unite. This recognition at the Loeries is thanks to our teams across the regions. The relentless passion they have for pushing boundaries and merging creativity with purpose across the diverse markets we serve is the reason our clients continue to partner with us."







