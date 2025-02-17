Sustainability of plastic packaging highlighted at Pro-Plas Africa 2025

Plastic packaging plays a crucial role in South Africa’s supply chains, particularly in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. While its durability and cost-effectiveness make it essential, the conversation around sustainability is reshaping the industry. At Pro-Plas Africa 2025, leading innovators will showcase cutting-edge solutions that are making plastic packaging more recyclable, reusable, and environmentally responsible.

Consumers and businesses are demanding more eco-friendly packaging, and industry leaders are answering the call. From recycled materials to bio-based alternatives, Pro-Plas Africa 2025 will spotlight solutions that reduce environmental impact without compromising functionality.

Visitors will see live demonstrations of the latest sustainable technologies, including Adex Plastics & Machinery’s cutting-edge pouch-making system designed for recyclable materials. The company will launch the new Mamata Vega 500SM pouch making system with the smallest carbon footprint in its category into the South African market. The machine enables quick changeovers and low process set-up wastages. The secret to the machine is the Opti Seal System which enables every seal on a pouch to be programmable in terms of seal time, seal pressure and temperature, something that has not been seen before, and enables companies to run polyethene structured pouches which are now 100% recyclable.

Pro-Plas Africa visitors will get to engage with professionals from leading sustainable plastics company Starlinger about its renown odour reduction technology that helps prevent downcycling of plastic scrap. The technology permanently extracts unpleasant smells during the recycling process, ensuring high-quality, clean regranulate for reuse in the same application. Starlinger will exhibit its world class food-grade PET recycling technology for PET bottle-to-bottle and post-consumer plastics recycling.

Visitors will be able to see the technology that is approved by various national and international authorities and is in use all over the world. The company will also exhibit the SPB filter module for starEX PP tape extrusion lines which allows processing of high shares of post-consumer recycled PP and CaCO3 while ensuring that the produced tapes meet all required properties for heavy-duty tape fabric.

Companies looking for sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the food industry will get to see the wide variety of thermoformed and die-cut containers from FSSC 22000 accredited Lovell Industries, including skillets, trays, punnets, clamshells, and tubs. These products cater to the growing food and beverage market and include a minimum of 30% postconsumer food-grade recycled PET. Lovell, alongside 85,000 other businesses from across the world, makes use of the Sedex platform to create a more socially and environmentally sustainable supply chain by managing, assessing, and reporting on sustainability performance. All the company’s production waste is recycled on-site and reused.

Pro-Plas Africa visitors will also get to see the unveiling of the new sustainable films range from IPAK Connect. The new Zeest and Tarmim films are part of the company’s sustainability initiative called Tajdid - an Urdu/Arabic word meaning ‘Renew.’ The new Zeest packaging films are produced from recycled resin; PCR, PIR bioPP based. The Tarmim range are highly engineered films aimed to improve the recyclability of packaging materials based on mono material solutions.

Other new product launches taking place at Pro-Plas Africa 2025 include Zibo Containers new Econo Meat Tray vacuum skin range which increases the fresh meat cut shelf-life by more than 20 days. The new range will be sealed on the company’s Italian modified atmosphere packaging machines for the packaging and presentation of meat in PET trays for retailer merchandising. The new Econo trays are aesthetically appealing, while the superb clarity of the tray promotes the visually fresh contents, heightening the foods customer appeal.

Pro-Plas Africa 2025, together with co-located shows Propak Africa, The GAPP Print Expo, FoodPro Expo and Pro-Label Expo, takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 11 to 14 March 2025. The event will feature over 500 exhibitors and display thousands of new products, technologies and services in the packaging, plastics, printing, food processing and labelling industries.

Pro-Plas Africa 2025, together with co-located shows Propak Africa, The GAPP Print Expo, FoodPro Expo and Pro-Label Expo, takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 11 to 14 March 2025.




