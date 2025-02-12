Explore the future of packaging at Propak Africa

Just weeks from now, South Africa's premier trade showcase, Propak Africa, will open its doors, revealing groundbreaking innovations across packaging, printing, plastics, food processing and labelling. Taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 11-14 March 2025, this triennial event has become a trusted hub for industry professionals striving to stay ahead in an ever-changing market.

The South African packaging industry is influenced by a range of factors, including competition, urbanisation, evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability concerns. Rising energy and raw material costs have further highlighted the need for energy-efficient, automated production lines for improving quality control, reducing waste, and minimising human error.

Plastic packaging remains central, driven by demand in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets for its durability and cost-effectiveness. However, increasing interest in recyclable and sustainable materials is pushing local suppliers to innovate, balancing industry needs with environmental priorities.

Those attending Propak Africa can look forward to an unparalleled opportunity to explore many of these new technologies and materials. From sustainable packaging and recyclability to cutting-edge smart labelling, printing, and advanced processing, attendees will find resources to elevate their operations. With South Africa’s leading innovators, suppliers, and thought leaders present, the event is the perfect platform for networking, collaboration, and staying ahead of the latest industry trends.

“Propak Africa, together with co-located shows Pro-Plas Expo, The GAPP Print Expo, FoodPro Expo, and Pro-Label Expo, will be more than double the size of the 2022 event. It will feature over 500 exhibitors and display thousands of new products, technologies and services,” says Mark Anderson, Portfolio Director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group and organisers of the show.

“Automation and digitisation will take centre stage at Propak Africa, spanning packaging, plastics, printing, and processing. Exhibitors will showcase advanced machinery and materials designed to boost efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in production.”

Over the four-day event, Propak Africa will also provide an opportunity for attendees to enhance their industry knowledge by attending complimentary seminars, where industry specialists will share their insights and expertise. Reflecting the show’s themed days, the diverse programme will include topics such as industry innovations and technologies, recyclability and sustainability, and the recognition of local excellence, amongst others.

Complementing the seminars, the Institute of Packaging South Africa (IPSA) will host three focused half-day conferences, adding depth and expertise to Propak Africa’s knowledge-sharing platform.

Visitors can opt-in to the OneMatch Business Networking Tool when registering to attend, which enables the scheduling of one-on-one meetings with suppliers they want to connect with at the show. Additionally, the new WhatsApp Concierge Service at Propak Africa provides on-demand event information and live chat functionality for quick assistance, ensuring a smoother and more efficient visitor experience.

“We’re excited about the show and ready to deliver an engaging, value-packed event,” concludes Anderson.

Propak Africa 2025 is supported by The Institute of Packaging SA, Packaging SA, Plastics SA, and Printing SA. For more information and to register to attend, visit www.propakafrica.co.za.



