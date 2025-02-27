Trends and innovations shaping the growing food and beverage sector on show at Propak Africa 2025

The food and beverage sector is the largest and most vital part of South Africa’s manufacturing industry, contributing 25% to total production. Recent growth, largely driven by dairy, snacks, beverages, and bakery products, has increased the demand for safe, traceable food packaging solutions. All the latest developments in food packaging and labelling will be on show at Propak Africa and co-located shows FoodPro Expo, Pro-Plas Expo, Pro-Label Expo, and The GAPP Print Expo.

Taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre 11-14 March 2025, visitors to the show will be able to see two firsts on the African continent. Ishida will present its award-winning QX-500 tray sealer, which delivers a 66% increase in cycle speed, a 44% reduction in weight, a 46% reduction in size and a 50% reduction in energy consumption. Visitors looking for a smart and consolidated monitoring system for their entire food production line will be able to see the new Sentinel 5.0 remote production monitoring system powered by AI allowing manufacturers to track and analyse real-time data across the entire production line.

In line with growth in the dairy production and pharmaceutical industries, the latest range of dairy yoghurt and cheese lidding, pharmaceutical blister foil, and PVC for beverage and confectionary, general food and agro chemical applications from Aluminium Foil Converters will be displayed by Bidvest Packaging.

Shifting consumer demand for nutritious, convenient beverages - along with plant-based, lactose-free alternatives—is shaping sector growth. The bakery industry is also seeing increased demand for ready-to-eat products. These trends highlight the need for advanced industrial weighing and inspection solutions to maintain quality, safety, and brand integrity. Microsep’s’ new Mettler Toledo automated product inspection and smart weighing technologies designed to increase production speed and accuracy, lower costs, and meet regulatory standards will be on show at Propak Africa 2025. The Safeline X-ray inspection and metal detection systems, along with high-performance Garvens checkweighers, provide complete inspection capabilities for both liquid and solid production lines.

Contaminated products can lead to expensive recalls and brand damage. The efficient operation of metal detection systems ensures minimal downtime and smooth production processes, enhancing overall productivity and cost-effectiveness. Two high-precision metal detectors from Minebea Intec, on display at its SA partner Precision Control’s stand, the Mitus and the Vistus both offering world class technologies for industrial weighing and food inspection for the detection and rejection of metal contaminated products.

Major growth in the sector beyond South Africa

Beyond South Africa, the African continent’s food processing industry holds huge potential for growth. By 2040, it is anticipated that the value of food purchased in East and Southern Africa will grow seven-fold. These large, expected growth rates will require high speed food packaging systems such as the TNA Robag FX 3e - the fastest VFFS packaging system delivering speeds of up to 250 bags per minute, and the TNA Intelli-flav OMS 5 - on-machine seasoning system, featuring powder flavouring, slurry and liquid oil in a single drum. These are just some of the innovative packaging and processing solutions to keep production lines running faster, longer, and more cost-effectively.

Trends developing in the beverages market

In the beverages market, new organic, plant-based, and functional beverages have been growing in popularity as customers preferences change to healthier and more natural beverage options. Social drinking trends, including cocktail culture and new premium alcoholic and craft beers are increasing in popularity. Also, alcohol-free and low-alcohol options are gaining popularity as a positive lifestyle choice. Meanwhile, social media and online shopping are creating new marketing and retail opportunities for manufacturers.

Automated high speed production lines are key to keeping up with the growth in the beverage industry. The latest bottle unscrambler machinery from Filmatic Packaging Systems ensures smooth bottle orientation and feeding, making it a vital component in high-speed beverage production lines. The company will also showcase a Triple Lane Tub Filler perfect for dairy, desserts and other tub-packaged products, offering efficiency and reliability. Food and beverage products that require shelf-stable packaging such as beverage and dairy products can benefit from the company’s Retort System providing thermal processing solutions ensuring extended product lifespan

The latest development in coding technology for cans, glass, labels and PET for the beverage industry will be exhibited by Millchem alongside its partner agency Filtec. Also on display will be the new modular High Frequency Fill Level System which efficiently measures fill levels on glass and PET lines. It offers precise statistics on Filler Valve performance and capper head statistics, includes cap inspection features, and supports foam compensation. Millchem will also exhibit Pressco’s Inspection Systems for can manufacturing and integrated systems for preform and cap inspection in the blow molding process. Somex’s Laboratory Inspection Systems will also be on display for major beverage producers and represent the forefront of laboratory quality control technology.

Industry specialists sharing insights

Visitors to Propak Africa 2025 will also be able to hear from industry specialists sharing their insights and expertise at a series of complementary seminars. Regarding food safety, Head of Food Safety & Hygiene and Sales Director at OFT Group/Sentratek, also Chair of the Regional Section South Africa for the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group, Peet Grobler will discuss ‘A practical approach to hygienic design and food safety.’ The seminar with highlight how the hygienic design of food-processing equipment has a major effect on global food safety across many sectors from farm to fork. Poor hygienic design has led to many major food safety issues caused by cross-contamination of food products because of biological, chemical and physical hazards. Well thought-out and implemented hygienic design supports food safety and product quality and contributes to the effectiveness of food-safety management programmes.

Seminar attendees will also be able to hear from Product & Process Technology Manager at DC Norris & Company, Stuart Rigby about ‘Optimising Energy and Labour Efficiency in Ready Meal, Sauce, and Beverage Production.’ The company’s revolutionary heating and mixing system JetCook provides up to 52% energy savings, fresher flavours, better quality control information and a more consistent product for the ready sauce and beverage market.

Propak Africa 2025 and co-located shows take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 11-14 March 2025. The event will feature over 500 exhibitors and display thousands of new products, technologies and services in the packaging, printing, plastics, food processing and labelling industries.

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.propakafrica.co.za



