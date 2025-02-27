Vergenoegd Löw launches Heritage Circle Wine Club

Vergenoegd Löw, one of the Cape Winelands' oldest working farms, has introduced its Heritage Circle Wine Club. The Stellenbosch estate, located near the Atlantic Ocean and steeped in rich agricultural history, is offering the club to enhance customer loyalty and provide a deeper experience of its offerings.

Source: Supplied

The Heritage Circle Wine Club grants members access to a variety of advantages, including discounts on Vergenoegd Löw wines purchased both online and at the estate, as well as complimentary tastings.

A key feature of the club is the 'indigenous tasting,' which pairs the estate’s wines with traditional Cape culinary items such as bokkoms, biltong, and roosterkoek, highlighting the region's cultural heritage.

Members will also receive discounts on dining at the estate’s restaurants, Geuwels and Clara’s Barn, and on stays and treatments at the Vergenoegd Löw Boutique Hotel & Spa. Winemaker Vusi Dalicuba, who joined the estate in 2021, will host exclusive member-only tastings, sharing insights into his winemaking philosophy and the estate’s future direction.

The estate will also reward the top spender every six months with a private wine tasting for up to 12 guests and complimentary cases of wine. Membership, which requires the purchase of R2,500 worth of Vergenoegd Löw wines within a year, is valid until December 31, 2025, and is renewable annually.

Additional details are available on the Vergenoegd Löw website.