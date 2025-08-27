South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rising livestock theft poses risk to SA farmers

    The one issue I haven’t written about, but is increasingly a challenge in some areas, is livestock theft and crop and fruit theft. The data on some of these issues is scant, but I was reminded of this when Statistics South Africa released its Governance, Public Safety, and Justice Survey results.
    Wandile SihloboBy Wandile Sihlobo
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Rising livestock theft poses risk to SA farmers

    In the agricultural section, Statistics South Africa indicated that in 2024/25, there were over 61,000 goats stolen, followed by cattle (37,947), then poultry (36,486).

    Statistics South Africa also provided a valuable table below, which illustrates the locations where theft of livestock occurred and the type of livestock that was stolen in 2024/25.

    We can see here that nearly half of the incidences occurred in a kraal/outside the house, followed by when livestock is in the fields/grazing land (40,7%).
    In terms of what the thieves are after, we can see that the goats (39,8%) were the most common livestock that was stolen, followed by cattle (24,6%) in 2024/25.

    Rising livestock theft poses risk to SA farmers

    If we want to continue having a prosperous agricultural sector, we must put strong control on these issues. This could be through enhanced collaboration between the police services and organised agriculture groups.

    The theft indecencies present enormous costs to farmers and agribusinesses. In fact, if one talks to any commercial farmer, they would learn that over time, there is significant spending on security. I have seen several farmers installing cameras and several security measures due to concerns about crime.

    Impact on new entrants and smallholders

    For new entrant farmers, who may also have a relatively weak financial muscle, stock theft may take some out of business. The same is true for smallholder farmers who are also victims of such crimes, leaving households in a worse-off position.

    Indeed, crime and theft are not unique to South Africa. We have seen cases of avocado theft in Mexico and other regions of the world. In New Zealand, they have also struggled with similar issues of avocado theft.

    The response in these countries has generally been enhanced collaboration between farmers and police services. It is such a response that we must also see in South Africa, at a much-improved level than we currently see.

    We must also not forget that South Africa continues to view agriculture as one of the key sectors to our long-term growth agenda. To achieve the long-term growth objectives, we not only need the release of over two million hectares of government land to farmers with title deeds, but also an increase in investment.

    The investment will increase if there is comfort about the security in our sector. Thus, issues of crime must also be prioritised and addressed swiftly.

    Creating confidence for the next generation

    We are also at a space where we, as a country, are encouraging young people to join the sector. For the young and new entrant farmers to thrive and have confidence in the sector, there must be a security improvement. Therefore, fighting crime should remain a top priority in collaboration with organised agriculture.

    Again, we are only talking about livestock here, but we know of incidents of crop and fruit theft in some regions of the country, which also requires serious attention.

    Agriculture is an essential sector of our economy, with great potential for job creation and improvement of economic conditions in rural South Africa; therefore, ensuring that farmers are operating in a safe and sound environment is key.

    Read more: Agribusiness, agricultural investment, smallholder farmers, Wandile Sihlobo, stock theft, South Africa agriculture, farm security
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Wandile Sihlobo

    Wandile Sihlobo is an agricultural economist and head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) in South Africa. He is a columnist for Business Day and Farmers Weekly magazine.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz