Women in agriculture: Cultivating growth and transforming communities

Agriculture is the backbone of South Africa's rural economy, and women form the foundation of this sector. Yet, their contributions often go unrecognised, and their potential remains unmet due to systemic barriers.

Women hold the power to drive food security, reduce poverty, and transform agricultural communities, making their participation in agriculture essential for sustainable development.

Women make up a significant share of the agricultural workforce in South Africa. According to the 2024 Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) report, women comprise 59% of workers in the deciduous fruit industry and 57% in the table grape sector.

Despite their vital contributions, they face challenges such as limited access to land, finance, and modern farming technologies.

The CGE report highlights that entrenched customary practices and societal norms often prevent women from owning land or accessing critical resources. This marginalisation forces women into lower-paying, seasonal jobs and limits their ability to thrive as entrepreneurs or farm owners.

Yet, the same report indicates that research shows that agricultural productivity in developing countries could increase by 20% to 30% if women are given the same access to resources as men.

Oak Farm: A model for success

On its social media page, the Land Bank recently posted about Oak Farm, a shining example of what women in agriculture can achieve when given the right support. This is just one of many successful women-owned agribusinesses.

Oak Farm, a women-owned poultry operation, began as a modest vision with just a small flock of chicks. Today, it has grown into a thriving enterprise, managing tens of thousands of broilers while also diversifying into new agricultural ventures.

Their success story highlights the transformative impact of supporting women farmers—not only in achieving personal success but also in uplifting their communities, contributing to food security, and driving rural development.

The story of Oak Farm is a testament to the power of empowering women in agriculture and a reminder of the significant role they play in shaping a sustainable future.

Supporting women farmers with tools and resources

Access to finance, technical guidance, and innovative solutions can help women farmers grow their businesses, adopt climate-smart practices, and increase productivity.

Short-term and long-term financing options can assist with seasonal production needs, modern machinery, and renewable energy initiatives, while blended funding models can make capital more accessible to smallholder and emerging farmers.

Beyond financing, digital tools such as GIS technology help farmers make data-driven decisions about land use, crop selection, and environmental risks.

Partnerships with government agencies, agricultural associations, and NGOs provide additional training, technical support, and market access, helping women fully participate in the agricultural value chain.

By combining these resources and tools, women are better equipped to lead farms, innovate, and contribute to the resilience and sustainability of the sector.

Women as drivers of change

The participation of women in agriculture is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity. Empowered women farmers have the potential to transform the sector by driving productivity, fostering innovation, and building resilience against challenges.

The CGE report reminds us that women are often excluded from policy implementation and decision-making processes, limiting their ability to thrive as farm owners or leaders. Initiatives like those offered by Land Bank are crucial to breaking these barriers and ensuring women are not just participants but leaders in agriculture.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is vital to continue empowering women in agriculture. The success of Oak Farm shows what is possible when women are given access to resources, training, and opportunities.