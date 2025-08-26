South Africa
Logistics Aviation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Acsa reports record R1.1bn profit for FY2024/25

    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has posted a record net profit of R1.1bn for the year ended 31 March 2025, more than doubling the R472m recorded in the 2023/24 financial year.
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    Revenue increased 13% to R7.9bn, supported by strong performances in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical streams, with non-aeronautical revenue now making up 49% of the total. EBITDA rose to R2.9bn, representing a 37% margin.

    Capital expenditure reached R861 million, reflecting ACSA’s commitment to renewing and expanding airport infrastructure. Total assets stood at R32bn, with a net debt-to-capitalisation ratio of 8% and liquidity of R3.4bn, ensuring sufficient coverage for future investments.

    In light of the results, ACSA will pay R198m in preference share dividends and declare R113m in ordinary share dividends for 2024/25, a marked improvement on the previous year.

    Strong financials and growth outlook

    CEO Mpumi Mpofu said: "Our performance reflects strong financial delivery amid operational challenges. Lessons learned will enhance preventative maintenance, infrastructure investment, and passenger experience. Our results demonstrate disciplined financial management and a successful strategy of revenue and services diversification."

    Acsa is preparing for the next five years with a R21.7bn capital investment pipeline, including projects at OR Tambo, Cape Town International, and key regional airports. The company is also prioritising innovation, digitisation, and sustainable solutions, partnering with organisations such as the CSIR and The Innovation Hub.

    Additionally, Acsa is strengthening supply chain governance to ensure SMEs, especially those owned by women, youth, and people with disabilities, benefit from its procurement processes.

    Read more: airline industry, renewable energy, Mpumi Mpofu, aviation, OR Tambo International Airport, Airports Company South Africa, ACSA, Cape Town International Airport, travel industry, air connectivity, South Africa travel, trade and tourism, airport industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz