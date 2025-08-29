Flash Gala sets record season, boosting SA’s apple industry

South Africa’s Flash Gala apples have delivered a record-breaking season, with 1,478,454 cartons packed, marking the highest volume since the brand’s commercial launch. This represents roughly a 41% increase from the previous season and underscores the variety’s growing significance for growers and exporters.

Source: Supplied

"This is the biggest Flash Gala crop we’ve ever seen,” says Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and chair of the BigBucks Growers’ Association.

"The increase is due to orchards reaching maturity, exceptional harvests in key production areas, and the absence of adverse weather conditions. Fruit was exceptionally clean, and pack-outs were outstanding."

Angelique Pretorius, technical manager of Kromco, explains the horticultural factors behind the improvement: "When the trees were young, they were overly vigorous, especially when planted on strong rootstocks.

"This resulted in quality issues, which were not unique to BigBucks. Now that canopies have settled and we’re shifting from vegetative to reproductive growth, it means better and more consistent fruit quality."

Growers have also improved orchard discipline, harvesting closer to optimal maturity despite the temptation to pick fruit early due to high colour.

Export performance and market demand

Flash Gala is gaining traction internationally, with strong shipments to India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Middle East, as well as robust sales in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon.

"It’s a premium Gala type that can compete with New Zealand Gala apples in both colour and eating quality," says du Toit. "In many cases, as soon as clients received their first containers, they placed repeat orders. India, in particular, has shown strong brand loyalty."

DG Malherbe, export manager for Africa at Tru-Cape, adds that African buyers value Flash Gala’s consistent colour, shelf life, and taste. “They know exactly what they’re getting because of the high and reliable packing specification.”

Louis du Toit, marketing manager at Dutoit Agri, notes that while pack-outs and arrival quality were strong, there remains potential for market diversification, particularly in the Middle East, Bangladesh, and the Far East, as well as opportunities to extend storability.

Profitability and expansion

Profitability has risen significantly year-on-year. "Price inflation has outpaced cost inflation, and prices have exceeded expectations," says du Toit.

The record season is already sparking interest in further plantings. "We expect a second wave of plantings within two to three years, especially in regions where growers have had strong results. The solid returns and consistent market demand make BigBucks an attractive variety for growers."

Angelique emphasises that focusing on horticultural science and consistent quality is key to continuing growth. "It is a Gala that colours well and is easy to farm. By focusing on the facts and the science, we can ensure we continue to improve quality and capitalise on its full potential."

Teamwork and innovation driving success

Du Toit highlights the collective effort behind the season’s achievements. "This has been a team victory – from production to packing to export. If we keep working together and improving quality, there’s still enormous potential for growth and return on investment."

Innovation also plays a central role. "It’s exciting to see so many young horticulturists and technical experts involved. Constant innovation is the only way we’ll stay ahead in a competitive global market."

With record volumes, high quality, and strong global demand, Flash Gala is solidifying its position as one of South Africa’s most notable apple success stories, with further growth expected locally and internationally.

“As Louis puts it: ‘I believe the future is bright.’”