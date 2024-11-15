How personalisation is reshaping the future of MICE events

Personalisation remains a key trend in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry as 2025 approaches. With one-size-fits-all events becoming a thing of the past, attendees and clients now expect tailored experiences that align with their unique goals.

Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa, highlights that personalisation extends beyond welcome emails and opening drinks. Instead, it involves crafting content programs and event experiences that leave a lasting impact on participants. This shift underscores the importance of customisation in creating meaningful and memorable events for today’s audiences.

Source: Supplied

"Event personalisation drives engagement," says Weaving. "The most successful events, for example, Africa Travel Week, have a key focus around content. This means tackling topical issues, securing relevant speakers, hosting informative panel discussions and Q&A sessions, and allowing time for meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing."

This is where the power of personalisation lies: rich programmes and agendas that satisfy a range of interests, making sure that the right people are in the room – and that everyone can get the most out of the experience.

So, how can you create the ideal customised event experience? Weaving and her team share some insights:

1. Tailored programming

"Personalisation starts with understanding who your attendees are and what they’re seeking," says Sandra Jardim, marketing director of Decorex Africa. "By gathering insights ahead of time, we design content flows that ensure visitors encounter information, products and spaces aligned with their profiles."

2. Facilitated connections

As Martin Hiller, portfolio director of RX Africa (FAME Week Africa) explains, event personalisation is also about curating an experience that is uniquely meaningful for each attendee.

"At FAME Week Africa we use tools like ConnectMe, which facilitates individual meeting schedules, allowing for efficient one-on-one connections and tailored networking opportunities," says Hillier. "This, in addition to niche events, like the African Women in Entertainment Breakfast, really allows specific groups to connect and collaborate."

3. Interactive experiences

By incorporating features like real-time polls, live social media feeds and ‘matchmaking’ meeting apps (that pair visitors with exhibitors or buyers with suppliers) organisers can foster more engagement and interaction. Another way? Including live demonstrations and hands-on activities.

"At Decorex, our installations, like the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre and the Decorex Smart House, offer interactive experiences that resonate with each attendee's interests, giving them something they can actively participate in," says Jardim. "It’s also fun – and memorable."

4. Inclusive design

Ensuring that all attendees feel welcome and accommodated is another facet of personalisation. This includes offering features such as gender-neutral bathrooms, ‘quiet rooms’ for neurodiverse participants, prayer rooms, and sign language interpreters.

The Africa Travel Week team believe that by considering accessibility from the outset, organisers can create a more inclusive environment that reflects the diversity of the audience, making personalisation "more than just a feature but a core value of the event".

5. Signature sessions

Of course, creating VIP experiences for VIP guests also never goes amiss. Jardim explains that adding value is important and that by creating bespoke lounges and hosting exclusive events (with premium access), event planners can deliver an experience that feels distinctly exclusive – and personal.

6. Social buzz

Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa and Comic Con Cape Town, who is well-versed in creating some of South Africa’s biggest events, says event personalisation is the art of making clients feel seen and valued.

"Comic Con Africa is such a large consumer event that personalisation for the event is near impossible. So, to achieve personalisation with fans, we engage on all communication platforms so that they feel seen and heard.

"This comes in the form of personalised replies to comments on social media, as well as nurturing the relationships with superfans that have gone out of their way to build a relationship with the brand," says Massmann.

7. Recaps and reviews

This engagement extends to post-event feedback, which Massman believes is invaluable when creating successful events. "It comes down to meeting the direct needs, wants, and expectations of visitors and clients.

These can be explored in post-event surveys and feedback. By implementing what the audience wants you can deliver an experience that feels tailored – and oh so personal."

Gone are the days of packed conference halls with generic content and random networking. Today's attendees expect events that understand who they are and what they need. Get personalisation right and you'll create the kind of magnetic experiences that don't just fill seats – they build communities, spark innovations and keep people talking long after the doors close.

"People are there for a reason," concludes Weaving. "Much of the time they've spent money to be there and given up their time, it's our responsibility to design an event that delivers."