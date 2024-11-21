Van Loveren winery acquires Survivor Wines

Van Loveren, a South African family-owned winery, has acquired Survivor Wines and is near-finalisation of its purchase of the Overhex cellar.

Survivor’s acclaimed winemaker and Cape Winemakers Guild member, Pierre Wahl. Image supplied

This strategic expansion enhances Van Loveren’s premium wine portfolio, solidifying its standing in the high-end wine sector. With winemaking team and access to grapes from six renowned wine-producing regions, the winery is positioned to craft wines that resonate with discerning consumers.

The Survivor brand is inspired by the journey of a resilient Nguni cow. The range comprises 12 distinct wines recognised for their quality, including multiple 5-star Platter ratings and international accolades from Tim Atkin, Mundus Vini, and IWSC.

“We are proud to welcome Survivor to the Van Loveren family,” said Bussell Retief, Van Loveren director.

“This acquisition enhances our portfolio with unique wines that celebrate South Africa’s rich wine heritage and allows us to connect with premium wine consumers who appreciate authentic regional expressions.”

Joining the Van Loveren winemaking team is Survivor’s acclaimed winemaker and Cape Winemakers Guild member, Pierre Wahl, whose expertise and dedication to quality will be a valuable asset.

Wahl’s passion and experience will further strengthen Van Loveren’s commitment to producing exceptional wines that celebrate the country’s diverse wine regions.

Purchase of the Overhex cellar

By integrating Overhex’s facilities, Van Loveren gains access to a larger winemaking infrastructure and specialist team. This supports the company's ability to meet growing demand while maintaining high-quality standards.

Overhex's capabilities enhance efficiency and allow Van Loveren to diversify and scale its wine offerings effectively.

The strategic proximity of the Overhex cellar to Van Loveren's bottling operations and grapes suppliers minimise transportation requirements for raw materials like grapes and the finished wine.

By reducing transport distances to bottling facilities and, ultimately, to consumers, the company lowers its carbon emissions, aligning with sustainable production goals.

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Van Loveren as it continues to champion South African wines in both local and international markets, catering to a growing demand for premium wines.

Survivor Wines officially joined the Van Loveren family on 18 November 2024.

Van Loveren will oversee every aspect of the brand’s journey, from production to final delivery to consumers, ensuring seamless integration and maintaining the high quality associated with Survivor wines.