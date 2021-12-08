Discover Durbanville: Hop on the new wine safari experience

The Durbanville Wine Valley has launched a hop-on-hop-off service, which offers an innovative, convenient and safe way to explore Cape Town’s northern vineyards.

Source: Supplied.

This new venture, known as The Durbanville Wine Safari, promises to transform how locals and tourists alike experience one of South Africa’s premier wine regions, known for its outstanding cool-climate wines and close proximity to the bustling city of Cape Town.

Guests can choose their own adventure, hopping off at any participating wine farm to indulge in tastings, tours, or simply soak in the scenic beauty. This service allows wine enthusiasts to craft a personalised experience, visiting multiple estates at their own pace, all while enjoying the convenience of a dedicated transport system that ensures safe and reliable travel between destinations.

In addition to its hop-on-hop-off service, the Durbanville Wine Safari also caters to groups, making it an ideal choice for corporate team-building events, special celebrations, or group outings. The Wine Safari team works closely with organizers to create memorable experiences that meet the specific needs of each group.

Boosting wine tourism

The initiative comes on the back of extensive consultation with key stakeholders, including local wine producers, tourism operators, and tourism authorities.

“The aim was to develop a service that not only enhances the wine-tasting experience but also supports the region’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination,” says Joss Terry, who co-founded the Durbanville Wine Safari with fellow entrepreneur Henri Nimb.

“The concept was born from our own experiences as regular visitors to the area,” says Nimb. “We’ve always loved going but needed a reliable form of transport to get around for safe wine tasting. The Wine Safari does this in a fun way, because you get to enjoy the trip with other wine lovers too.”

In welcoming the new Durbanville Wine Safari, mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos, says: “The introduction of this exclusive Wine Safari tour is sure to massively increase the appeal of the stunning Durbanville Wine Valley and will add to Cape Town's impeccable list of tourism offerings.

“It is also encouraging to see an increasing number of small businesses add to the diversity of product offerings we have. I encourage Capetonians and visitors to check out this exciting new experience and enjoy some of the best wines in the world!”

Source: @durbanville_wine_safari

According to mayoral committee member for corporate services, Theresa Uys, the launch of the Durbanville Wine Safari not only celebrates the region’s rich viticultural heritage but also promises to draw visitors from around the world, showcasing the unparalleled beauty and unique experiences the Durbanville Wine Valley has to offer.

“By investing in tourism, we are fostering economic growth and ensuring that our local community thrives,” she says. “Let us embrace this wonderful opportunity to share our story and welcome the world to the heart of Durbanville."

The vehicles, routes and tickets

The Safari operates on two designated routes, serviced by two 22-seater safari-style vehicles that loop on a predetermined route through the area’s most celebrated wine farms.

These vehicles have been designed for comfort and safety, ensuring that passengers enjoy a pleasant journey regardless of the weather. They are equipped with protective coverings and spacious seating, allowing guests to fully appreciate the stunning landscapes of the Durbanville Wine Valley.

The farms that visitors may visit on the Northern Line, are Groot Phesantekraal, Diemersdal, Canto, Meerendal, Bloemendal and D'Aria. The Southern Line visitors will stop at De Grendel, Durbanville Hills, Klein Roosboom, Nitida, Maastricht and Bloemendal.

One of the key features of the Durbanville Wine Safari is its thoughtful incorporation of facilities to handle the transportation of wines purchased by visitors.

No longer do guests need to worry about carrying bottles or missing out on their favourite wines due to transportation concerns. The Safari ensures that all purchases are safely stored and transported, allowing visitors to focus on enjoying their day.

Safety and expertise are paramount in the Durbanville Wine Safari experience. The service employs trained drivers and knowledgeable tour guides. This ensures not only safe passage between destinations but also enriches the overall experience with insights and stories that bring the valley’s wine culture to life.

Durbanville Wine Route manager Natasha de Villiers says she’s thrilled to welcome the new service.

“The Durbanville Wine Safari is a fantastic way to discover and explore our stunning vineyards. Its arrival ahead of our 200th anniversary celebrations next year makes it not just a win for tourists but also for our wine producers, who will benefit from increased visibility and engagement.

"The safari truly enhances the experience of Cape Town’s northern vineyards, making them more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."