Mental health matters at City Lodge Hotels

October is Mental Health Awareness Month and Lischen Gurovich, Group Human Resources manager for City Lodge Hotels, unpacks the organisation’s approach to staff well-being. This is a masterclass in building and maintaining overall wellness in the workplace.

In today's rapidly changing business market, a strong workplace culture is crucial for fostering employee engagement, innovation, and overall organisational success. At City Lodge Hotels, we understand that our culture is the backbone of our operations, influencing everything from employee satisfaction to productivity. An essential aspect of this culture is our commitment to mental health, recognising that a supportive environment is vital for the well-being of our employees.

Living our core values

At the heart of workplace culture are our core values, which serve as guiding principles for our operations and interactions. These values of accountability, integrity, confidence, and respect not only shape our workplace practices but also directly contribute to a mentally healthy environment. Let’s unpack them:

Accountability: We uphold our promises and commitments; every measure we take aligns with our purpose, from minor gestures to monumental endeavours. We embrace responsibility for our actions, always striving the utmost for our guests and stakeholders. This accountability fosters a sense of trust among employees, allowing them to feel secure in their roles and responsibilities, which is vital for mental well-being.



Respect: Respect is the cornerstone of our interactions, and everyone who crosses our path is accorded dignity and consideration. This respect resonates beyond hotels to our interactions with the communities in which we operate and the environment we hold dear, reinforcing a supportive culture.



Integrity: Honesty and transparency are essential. We are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in all our interactions, and our stakeholders depend on our reliability and trustworthiness. When individuals feel secure in their workplace, they are more likely to prioritise their mental health.



Confidence: We equip our people with the tools and training to excel. Through continuous support and education, our team operates confidently. Our guests discern this assurance in every interaction, entrusting us with making their stays unforgettable. When employees feel capable and supported, they are better equipped to handle stressors, contributing to their overall mental well-being.

These core values shape our policies and practices, ensuring that our culture remains aligned with our mission and vision.

Fostering inclusivity

Inclusivity is a cornerstone of workplace culture. We recognise that a diverse workforce enhances creativity and drives better decision-making. Our initiatives focus on creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome, which is critical for mental health.

We actively promote diversity in hiring practices and strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. Our initiatives focus on attracting talent from various backgrounds, including different ethnicities, genders, and experiences.

We provide training on unconscious bias and cultural competency, equipping employees with the skills to navigate diverse perspectives and foster inclusive behaviours.

Prioritising employee well-being

Employee well-being is paramount. We recognise that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and we implement various initiatives to support mental, physical, and emotional health.

Understanding the importance of flexibility, where the specific role allows, we provide options for remote work and flexible hours. This approach enables employees to manage their responsibilities effectively, reducing stress and enhancing job satisfaction.

Our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offers confidential counselling services and resources for mental health support. Employees are encouraged to seek help when needed, reinforcing a culture that prioritises mental health.

Recognising and celebrating employee achievements is integral to our culture. Whether through awards, thank you cards, nominations or team celebrations, we acknowledge the hard work and contributions of our employees, boosting morale and reinforcing positive mental health.

Enhancing communication

Effective communication is vital for a thriving workplace culture. We prioritise open lines of communication at all levels of the organisation.

To facilitate communication and collaboration, we utilise digital tools that enhance teamwork, especially in hybrid or remote settings. These tools help employees connect easily, share ideas, obtain information and collaborate effectively, reducing feelings of isolation that can contribute to stress.

Our established procedures for addressing issues are effectively implemented and consistently followed, providing employees with confidence that their mental health is being prioritised.

Regular and ongoing engagement with all employees ensures that their voices are heard, which promotes a culture of inclusion and responsiveness.

Continuous improvement

At CLH, we believe that workplace culture is not static; it requires continuous attention and adaptation. Our commitment to improvement involves the following:

We conduct assessments of our workplace culture through surveys and focus groups. This helps us identify strengths and areas for growth, ensuring that we remain responsive to employee needs, particularly regarding mental health.



Based on feedback and assessments, we are willing to revise our policies and practices to better align with employee expectations and industry best practices. This adaptability is key to maintaining a vibrant and supportive culture.



We offer ongoing training and development programmes that help employees grow in their careers. By investing in their professional growth, we foster a culture of learning and development, which can mitigate stress and enhance job satisfaction.

We encourage a mindset of experimentation and innovation. Employees are invited to propose new ideas and solutions. This culture of openness helps employees feel valued and empowered, contributing positively to their mental health.

Our approach to workplace culture is deeply intertwined with mental health, rooted in core values, inclusivity, employee well-being, effective communication, and a commitment to continuous improvement. By prioritising these elements, we create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to contribute to the organisation’s success.

In today’s competitive landscape, a strong workplace culture benefits employee satisfaction and drives productivity and innovation. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to nurturing and evolving our culture, ensuring a thriving workplace for all, where mental health is prioritised and supported.



