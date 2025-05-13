Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Jaguar Land Rover seeks new ad agency following recent rebrand

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is undertaking a significant shift in its marketing strategy following a controversial rebranding campaign that led to a substantial decline in sales. The company is parting ways with its advertising agency, Accenture Song, and is actively seeking new creative direction to realign with its core brand identity.
    13 May 2025
    Critics

    In November 2024, JLR launched a bold rebranding initiative aimed at repositioning Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand by 2026. The campaign introduced a minimalist 'J' logo, replacing the iconic 'growler,' and featured advertisements devoid of vehicles, focusing instead on vibrant visuals and diverse models with slogans like 'Live Vivid' and 'Delete Ordinary.' This approach was intended to appeal to a younger, global audience and distinguish Jaguar in the evolving automotive market.

    However, the campaign faced significant backlash. Critics labeled it as 'woke' and disconnected from Jaguar's heritage. Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk questioned the campaign's direction, asking, 'Do you sell cars?' on social media. The public response highlighted a perceived departure from Jaguar's traditional values, leading to widespread criticism and mockery.

    Impact on sales

    The rebranding's reception had tangible effects on Jaguar's performance. Global sales plummeted from 61,661 vehicles in 2022 to 33,320 in 2024, marking a nearly 50% decline over two years. This downturn was not solely attributed to market conditions but was also seen as a direct consequence of the rebranding strategy. The campaign's emphasis on abstract concepts over tangible product features failed to resonate with the existing customer base, leading to decreased consumer confidence and a drop in used car sales.

    Industry observers suggest that JLR's experience serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of radical rebranding without adequately considering brand heritage and customer loyalty.

    Let's do Biz