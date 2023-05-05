Community radio: The essence of a community heartbeat

The emergence of community radio in South Africa stemmed from a desire for media emancipation in the early days of democracy in the mid-1990s. The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), now known as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), tirelessly spearheaded efforts to create enabling policies for new broadcasting platforms. These policies recognised and embraced the rich diversity that is embedded in the very fabric of South Africa.

Over 300 community radio stations were granted broadcasting licenses. This gave ownership and a voice to the host communities, allowing them to define their unique characteristics and showcase the sights and sounds of their varied cultures and traditions. This very characteristic is what inspired the coining of the term "rainbow nation" by Emeritus Bishop Desmond Tutu.

However, the fruits of democratic broadcasting, which initially seemed like a distant dream, came with unforeseen challenges. Reaching the goal of being "on-air," however glamorous it sounded, became a struggle that required bravery, agility and unwavering determination. It was a journey filled with the fear of the unknown, culminating in the first sounds igniting the pulse of communities nationwide. The government faced the daunting task of building capacity, securing resources, and developing talent for management, operations and on-air broadcasting to give voice to the communities' unique audio identities.

Civil society organisations, embassies and corporations with a strong interest in media development all played a crucial role in shaping the future of community radio as we know it today.

The legal framework for broadcasting established clear parameters for media practitioners to operate within. This compliance ensured the industry's advancement and the overall success of community radio stations. Unfortunately, some stations disregarded these regulations, leading to license revocations. Additionally, Sentech fees proved to be a significant burden, forcing some stations to explore alternative technologies to keep their voices on the air.

Sustainability remains a constant challenge. Stations grapple with meeting financial obligations and staying afloat. The playing field has never been level, requiring stations to develop creative strategies for revenue generation. Years of relying on the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) for grant funding have not always proven successful. Many stations still find it difficult to structure strong funding applications.

To date, most community stations' audiences cannot be officially measured and verified to inform the media currency referenced by media buyers to channel advertising. Those who are tasting the remnants of the media spending are sometimes undervalued, and bullied to accept what can barely keep the lights on. Most community radio stations lack the resources to quantify their audience sizes, thus missing out on media planning schedules, on the contrary, a lost opportunity for brands, who could have tapped into a potential market to drive sales.

The question remains: "How do we keep the music playing?" A concerted effort from all stakeholders is necessary to ensure the survival of community radio stations for the benefit of the communities they serve. Existing and past supporters may need to shift their approach from simply providing "fish" to equipping stations with the "rod" – the tools and skills – for long-term sustainability. Here are some potential solutions:

Government: Redirect government advertising spending through the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) towards community radio stations and monitor the impact of such interventions.

Civil society: Engage further with stations to identify their core needs and develop innovative solutions for long-term financial stability.

Commercial stations/public broadcaster: Collaborate with the MDDA to invest in capacity building for community radio stations, including talent development programs that can serve as a feeder system for their own operations.

Media agencies: Facilitate joint audience research projects to establish a comprehensive community radio audience measurement system that will allow stations to compete fairly for advertising revenue.

Private sector: Redirect advertising budgets towards community radio stations. Hold media agencies accountable for reporting on their spending on community radio. Additionally, explore enterprise development initiatives to support stations with operational resources.

Community stations: Enhance and embark on skills development programs. Collaborate with institutions of higher learning to foster innovation and remain relevant and commercially competitive.

